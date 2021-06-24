[January 07, 2021]

New Luxury Dating App Is Gifting 50 First Dates And 5 Honeymoons

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truffle Dating is the first dating app for high income or high profile members that features instant verification and no waiting list. To celebrate its recent launch, Truffle is treating 50 first-daters to a fine dining experience at a 5-star restaurant, and the first 5 "Truffle Couples" to tie the knot will be whisked away on a complimentary honeymoon at a 5-star resort on the Tahitian islands.

Truffle, and its transparent membership criteria, has already garnered high praise from several high profile members. One reality TV star from Netflix's Love Is Blind calls it "a great idea!" Another reality TV star from the Real Housewives of Atlanta says she hopes to "find [her] special somebody on there." Truffle Dating has been publicly supported by comedians, radio hosts, reality TV stars, celebrity exes, and other high profile membrs.







Potential members can download Truffle Dating on Google Play or the App Store. To claim their first-date dining experience, members should email promos@truffledating.com prior to their first date, or after their engagement to claim their honeymoon gift.

Truffle Dating is owned by RGUE, LLC, an Atlanta-based company founded by intellectual property attorney Joey Wallace in 2018. For more information please contact info@truffledating.com.

For Information Contact:

Joey Wallace

404-668-8902

jwallace@truffledating.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-luxury-dating-app-is-gifting-50-first-dates-and-5-honeymoons-301202773.html

SOURCE Truffle Dating