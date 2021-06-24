TMCnet News
New Urban Use Cases Drive Over 500 Cities to Adopt Digital Twins by 2025
OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With digital twins having made their appearance in cities over the last few years, mainly in the form of pilots showcasing limited capabilities, their more widespread deployment as multi-purpose urban decision and management tools is now imminent, not in the least driven by COVID-19 requirements in terms of achieving increased resilience levels and optimized asset and demand-response resource management. Digital twin deployments will exceed 500 by 2025, according to global tech market advisory firm, ABI Research.
"Real-time 3D models of a cities' built environment allow scenario analysis through the simulation of the potential impact of natural disasters like flooding, adopt generative design principles for new city developments optimizing energy savings and solar capacity, and saving costs by operating cities more efficiently and effectively," explains Dominique Bonte, Vice President End Markets at ABI Research
Since the first urban digital twins' deployments by vendors like Dassault Systèmes in cities such as Singapore only three years ago, feature sets are now rapidly expanding to enable a much wider range of application areas:
Cityzenith recently donated its SmartWorldPro2 digital twin platform to selected cities to help them become carbon neutral as part of the global 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' campaign. Bentley Systems partnered with Microsoft to integrate Azure IoT Digital Twins and Azure Maps into its iTwins platform. The City of Helsinki won the Bentley Systems award for its Digital City Synergy project aimed at helping the city improve collaboration and get more value from its city models.
