New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced the launch of the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSE: MRAD), an actively managed global investment strategy with fully transparent portfolio, designed to provide investors with exposure to the innovative companies shaping the future of advertising and marketing technology. The company believes MRAD is the first ETF to focus on the area of AdTech and MarTech. The principle investment objective of the ETF is to invest in companies which are using technology to disrupt traditional advertising and marketing industries by using programmatic advertising, targeted digital advertising, consumer data and targeting, customer relationship management, marketing automation, and other technologies that aid in advertising and marketing. These technologies allow modern advertisers and marketers to target and communicate with consumers with greater efficiency and effectiveness. With the help of AdTech, advertisers are able to target audiences with surgical precision and at a much lower cost than traditional advertising methods. MarTech allows marketers to personalize their efforts and gain marketing efficiency. The combination of AdTech and MarTech are profoundly affecting these industries. As with most changes, the disruptors gain a market advantage that allows them to grow rapidly and achieve higher profit margins. These shifts are creating new investable opportunities for growth-oriented investors, which MRAD aims to capitalize on. "These technologies are disrupting advertising and marketing and it presents an investment opportunity which is why we are launching MRAD, and refer to it as 'Mister Ad'," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. The SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF, managed by portfolio manager Sagar Thanki, provides investors with exposureto companies that are involved in the development, production, adoption or deployment of AdTech and MarTech-related products or services, or increase marketing, sales or customer support efficiency, or enhance the customer experience. They offer or operate ad placement platforms or exchanges, customer relations management platforms, advertising agencies, and web-based marketing or email services.



Designed to be a low-turnover strategy, MRAD has a global mandate and aims to hold 30 approximately equally-weighted equity positions in the following companies: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Facebook Inc (FB)

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Adobe Inc (ADBE)

salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

SAP SE (SAP)

Accenture PLC (ACN)

Atlassian Corp PLC (TEAM)

Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Z Holdings Corp

Trade Desk Inc/The (TTD)

Roku Inc (ROKU)

Yandex NV (YNDX)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

CyberAgent Inc

New York Times Co/The (NYT)

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc

Medallia Inc (MDLA)

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Weimob Inc

S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)

Future PLC (FUTR)

TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

ValueCommerce Co Ltd

Magnite Inc (MGNI)

QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Criteo SA (CRTO)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)

MRAD trades on the NYSE and is available at most major brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity T.D. Ameritrade. About SmartETFs SmartETFs are a family of exchange traded funds that focus on four mega themes that are driving change: Innovation, the Rise of Asia, Demographics, and Social Progress. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, please call (866) 307-5990 or visit our website at www.SmartETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. The companies in which the Fund invests may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of intellectual property protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions and changes in business cycles and government regulations. The business models for some Advertising or Marketing Technology companies may change or these companies may become defunct rapidly. Domestic and international demand for advertising and marketing technology can change rapidly and without notice. These risks could adversely affect the value of companies in which the Fund invests. Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Click here for full holdings information. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005678/en/

