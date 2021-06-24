TMCnet News
New OnBoard Capabilities Help Enterprise Boards And Leaders Identify Conflicts Of Interest And Complete Required Regulatory Filings
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passageways, provider of the award-winning OnBoard board management software platform that securely connects organizations and their boards of directors, recently introduced new capabilities designed for Directors and Officers (D&O) Questionnaires. This helps organizations identify conflicts of interest and complete regulatory filings required of public companies. Available as an optional add-on, Passageways is also offering customers the opportunity to migrate their existing D&O data and questionnaires to the OnBoard platform with accompanying migration and creation services.
"Our D&O Questionnaire capability is another example of next generation set of tools that enhance our customer's governance and risk management," said Passageways Co-Founder and CEO, Paroon Chadha. "Legal counsel, administrative staff, and board members can now execute these important governance questionnaires entirely within OnBoard, improving efficiency and maintaining security over highly-sensitive personal data. All this with an intuitive dashboard, which streamlines this often arduous process."
D&O Questionnaires are distributed by a company to its Directors and Officers under the auspices of Sectons 13 and 15 of the Exchange Act of 1934. They are required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be completed annually. The average Questionnaire is 40 pages and 65 questions long, focusing on an individual director's background and experience, securities ownership, independence, insider transactions, and compensation.
Benefits of using OnBoard's D&O capabilities include:
To help customers migrate their existing D&O data and questionnaires into the OnBoard platform, Passageways is offering customers the assistance of its award-winning Customer Success team at no additional charge.
"Moving D&O Questionnaires from paper to OnBoard improves accuracy and streamlines and secures the entire administrative and collection process," said Passageways Vice President of Product, Doug Wilson. "This new capability transforms what has been an essential but inefficient, time-consuming process into a simple, time-saving workflow."
More details about D&O Questionnaires can be found on the Passageways website.
About Passageways
