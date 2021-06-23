[December 29, 2020] New Torpedo Market Research 2020-2024 | Post-Pandemic Market Impact Analysis | Technavio

The new torpedo market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005467/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Torpedo Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the torpedo market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments in undersea capabilities," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the torpedo market size to grow by USD 219.79 million during the period 2020-2024. Torpedo Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The torpedo market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.47%.

Based on the application, The naval vessels-launched torpedoes segment has the maximum torpedo market share due to its capability of carrying heavyweight torpedoes.

The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis 36% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The development of hybrid torpedoes by the leading manufacturers is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the torpedo market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

China andIndia are the key markets for torpedoes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



The torpedo market is segmented by application (Naval vessels-launched and Aerial platform-launched) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

