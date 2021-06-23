TMCnet News
New Industrial WLAN Market Research 2020-2024| Post-Pandemic Industry Impact and Analysis Report|Technavio
The new industrial WLAN market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial WLAN Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the industrial WLAN market.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the emergence of Industry 4.0," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. The vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the industrial WLAN market size to grow by USD 34.69 million during the period 2020-2024.
Industrial WLAN Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005419/en/
