[December 23, 2020] New Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The new aircraft ground support equipment market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005621/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the aircraft ground support equipment market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in construction of airports," says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the aircraft ground support equipment market size to grow by USD 1.67 billion during the period 2020-2024. Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The aircraft ground support equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.07%.

Based on the application, passenger aircraft led the market in 2019. The market is driven by the rise in the construction of airports.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period. Regional Analysis 31% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The market growth in APAC is driven by the rising preference for smart airports that will significantly influence aircraft ground support equipment.

China andIndia are the key markets for aircraft ground support equipment market in the APAC region.



The aircraft ground support equipment market is segmented by application (passenger aircraft, cargo aircraft, and military aircraft) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

