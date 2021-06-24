TMCnet News
New Yellowfin Release Puts Data Stories in the Hands of Many
MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a world-leading and innovative analytics vendor, has today released version 9.4 with several new enhancements that expand the ability to share Stories and valuable insights more widely, and deliver greater consistency and governance in the user experience when building dashboards and reports. For the full list of enhancements, please visit here: https://www.yellowfinbi.com/campaign/yellowfin-9-whats-new
The product vision for Yellowfin 9 has been all about helping organizations build, design and embed stunning analytical experiences with actionable dashboards, augmented analytics and data storytelling – and in all of these areas, providing high ease-of-use for admins, analysts and users. With a bevy of useful additions and fixes that refine the major feature releases before it, Yellowfin 9.4 is a great time to upgrade analytics platforms for software companies and enterprises alike.
Five key areas of enhancement in Yellowfin 9.4 include:
Plus numerous refinements to the user interface including when building dashboards or migrating them between Yellowfin instances.
Yellowfin 9.4 - How to get started
Yellowfin has packed many more upgrades into the 9.4 release that improve the analytics experience for all users. To see how Yellowfin 9.4 can transform your analytics experience and application development, speak to a Yellowfin representative from your region - or book a demo today.
About Yellowfin
Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organizations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, please visit us at www.yellowfinbi.com.
