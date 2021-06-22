[December 16, 2020] New Report from ESG Global Highlights Cost Savings and Competitive Advantages of Embedded Analytics

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Logi Analytics , the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, and the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) have released a new research report evaluating different analytic options within commercial and corporate software applications. ESG's report compared Logi Analytics embedded analytics layer to similar analytics solutions developed in-house, finding that organizations using Logi Analytics increased go-to-market speed, developed competitively differentiated products, improved customer satisfaction, and saved money. Software organizations are seeking to transform available data with analytics to provide new insight. The report highlights several of the key considerations in defining an approach to successfully deliver analytics within an application. These include cost to deploy, maintain, enhance and upgrade embedded analytics layer and its impact on time-to-market and product differentiation. Other key findings from the ESG report include: 50% lower up-front cost to build analytics capabilities with the Logi Analytics portfolio

Up to 75% faster time to market when using Logi Analytics compared to open-source DIY analytics solutions

An expected ROI of nearly 973% when working with the Logi Analytics portfolio over a three-year period "Software teams are seeking to transform their applications with visuals, dashboards and reports that deliver insights and improve decision making," says Kevin Greene, CEO of Logi Analytics. "This report quantitatively confirms the most efficient, effective approach to delivering analytics embedded within an application is utilizing Logi's low-code, low-cost development tools." "The debate of whether to build or buy an analytics solution should be a short one. No organization has unlimited expert, developers, and budgets to scale an in-house solution that encompasses everything from dashboards and visualizations, to interactive reports and self-service" says ESG Senior Analyst Mike Leone. "Logi's portfolio of embedded analytics solutions checks all the boxes that are important to customers, and it delivers compelling TCO and ROI. By enabling organizations to easily embed highly scalable analytics into software products, development teams get more time back to focus on the core product capabilities, customers, and differentiation. The result is faster product releases and updates, improved customer satisfaction, and improved analytics capabilities with substantial savings, benefits, and reduced risk to the organization."



Logi Analytics has been at the forefront of data analytics innovation for years, including this year's launch of its new Logi Composer embedded analytics offering. The company recently launched several updates for Composer to bolster its out-of-the-box capabilities, including new security features for cloud applications, streamlined development experience, and expanded data connectivity capabilities including the new Dremio Smart Data Connector. Logi Analytics market success continues to be recognized, with Dresner Advisory Services naming Logi Analytics as the #1 Embedded BI vendor for the second year in a row in its 2020 BI Market Study. Logi Analytics also recently won the 2020 Proddy Award for Best Business Intelligence (BI) solution presented by Product School as part of its annual awards showcase. And it was recognized as a leader in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) BI & Analytics Survey 21 across several categories, including Operational BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud BI.

The full report, titled "The Economic Benefits of the Logi Analytics Embedded Analytics Platform," can be accessed here https://go.logianalytics.com/report-esg-eva-2020.html. For more information on Logi Analytics, visit https://www.logianalytics.com/ . And for more information on ESG, please visit https://www.esg-global.com/. About Logi Analytics Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions and a team of dedicated people, invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com . About the Enterprise Strategy Group

The Enterprise Strategy Group is an IT analyst, research, validation, and strategy firm that provides market intelligence and actionable insight to the global IT community. Learn more at www.esg-global.com Contact:

