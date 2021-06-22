[November 26, 2020] New partnership with Teleste and ARCOM Digital brings a unique toolset for operators in Europe

TURKU, Finland, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste and Arcom Digital (Arcom) have signed a strategic partnership expanding the offering of ARCOM's cable network monitoring solutions into Europe. The partnership extends Arcom's footprint into the European cable markets while enabling Teleste to complement its offering of intelligent network solutions for operators with Arcom's unique range of products designed for network impairment diagnostics. "Teleste has always been focused on improving the quality of service in cable networks, and our Intelligent Networks technology is utilised by operators across Europe today to achieve high subscriber satisfaction while increasing operational efficiency and keeping costs in control. We understand the significant and unique benefit offered by the Arcom products in furthering this effort and we are excited to assist in bringing this to our customer base," stated Rami Kimari, Teleste's Vice President of HFC Networks. Based in the United States, Arcom has more than 35 years of experience as a manufacturer of a wide range of technology products for the worldwide cable television industry. Today, the company continues providing new and innovative solutions for the digital system environment helping operators solve issues related to such problems as common path distortion, CPD. "Arcom invests in developing unique tools to help operators better maintain their networks. We are excited to offer Arcom's products through Teleste's extensive sales and distribution network. This partnership will enhance our world class customer and product support across Teleste's geographical footprint," said Greg Tresness, CEO for Arcom Digital. For operators, the new partnership provides access to a "one-stop-shop" of network management and measurement tools enabling a better quality of subscriber services through increased uptime and shorter repair and maintenance times. In addition, the partnership also provides a future opportunity to integrate Arcom software with elements of Teleste's software platforms, thereby providing a more seamless customer experience. The Arcom tools allow operators to troubleshoot the network without affecting customers nd they are, therefore, a natural fit with Teleste's Intelligent Networks technology enabling improved service uptime and increased operational efficiency. Their products include unique hardware and software tools for ranging distance to non-linear impairments like CPD, simple non-proprietary solutions for return sweep and balance for Remote PHY as well as next generation time domain reflectometers and signal leakage tools. In addition, Arcom's CPD detection tools fill a void in the existing proactive network maintenance tools that are unable to range nonlinear distortions.



More information about ARCOM's products and solutions.



More information about Teleste's network management solutions and the Intelligent Networks technology.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter. About ARCOM Digital

Arcom designs and builds tools which help cable operators to better monitor, maintain and troubleshoot the network. Unlike traditional tools, Arcom uses advanced DSP and signal correlation technology which uniquely provides the ability to range the distance to the impairment without taking down the network. Arcom is a privately held corporation based in New York. For more information see www.arcomdigital.com. Inquiries for more information:

