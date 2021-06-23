[November 19, 2020] New AppIT Wrapper Integrates IDmission's Identity SDK into Web Applications for Mobile Devices

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDmission, LLC today announced the launch of AppIT, a new wrapper application development tool that helps developers integrate the company's Identity SDK into existing web applications for deployment on mobile devices. AppIT enables software programmers to build hybrid web applications for mobile devices using CSS3, HTML5, and JavaScript, instead of relying on the platform-specific APIs found in Android and iOS devices. AppIT enables wrapping up of CSS, HTML, and JavaScript code, depending upon the platform of the device. It extends the features of HTML and JavaScript to work with mobile devices. The resulting applications are hybrid. hey are neither truly native mobile applications, because all layout rendering is done via web views instead of the platform's native UI framework. And neither are they purely web-based applications, because they are packaged as a container so apps can be distributed and have access to native device APIs.



"We are excited to offer our customers this feature at no charge to enhance their development efforts," says Miles Busby, Chief Revenue Officer of IDmission. "AppIT allows our customers to quickly move from their current web-based applications to an omnichannel environment including android and iOS devices. In addition to providing the SDK wrapper, we have integrated our Identity SDK and all its biometric features for easy and quick deployment." With AppIT providing control to each phone's native framework and key components, such as the camera, IDmission provides superior biometric outcomes for applications such as selfies, passive liveness detection, signature capture, and more. By using AppIT, much of a software developer's work is done because AppIT comes with IDmission's Identity SDK and all its features already built-in.

About IDmission IDmission provides biometric technology solutions that orchestrate digital transformations for companies relying on identity and ID verifications. They utilize standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and industry expertise for businesses to create an effortless end to end customer journey. Contact us to learn more. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-appit-wrapper-integrates-idmissions-identity-sdk-into-web-applications-for-mobile-devices-301177192.html SOURCE IDmission

