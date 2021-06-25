[November 18, 2020] New Frontiers in Insurance and Banking: Earnix to Host its Annual Virtual Summit 2020

Tomorrow, November 19, at 10:00 am EST/4:00 pm CET, Earnix, a leading provider of advanced rating, pricing and product personalization solutions for insurers and banks is hosting its Annual Virtual Summit 2020 "Smarter Business Velocity for Insurers and Banks". The summit will bring together business leaders and innovators from both industries for an in-depth discussion about the new frontiers of risk-based product pricing and personalization. "We are excited to lead a discussion with a visionary group of insurance and banking executives about ways to formulate business strategies that directly meet consumers' needs and respond nimbly to dynamic market conditions. With an unprecedented number of attendees spanning multiple geographies and sectors, we look forward to exploring how we are advancing the insurance and banking industries by helping bridge the gap between providers and consumers," said Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix.



Earnix enables banks and insurers to leverage its end-to-end analytical solutions to provide consumers with personalized prices, rates and products that meet their needs in real-time, which can be readily deployed. This summit will include presentations by Earnix executives about advanced solutions for insurers and banks, as well as Earnix's latest innovations in analytics. The summit will also assemble a compelling line-up of industry experts and executives. Doug McElhaney and Gregor Becker from McKinsey & Co. will discuss how P&C insurers can improve their pricing strategy with the right transformation approach. Aaron Wright from USAA will discuss the value of using an end-to-end pricing infrastructure and Jon Sykes (News - Alert) from Lloyds Banking Group will talk about the use of pricing to meet consumer needs. Marty Ellingsworth from Celent will discuss trends and opportunities in usage-based insurance.

The summit will also include presentations about how pricing is being transformed in the banking sector by Andrea Consonni and Vid Kovacicek from Intesa SanPaolo Group; how to develop a playbook for pricing segmentation by Anant Bhandarkar from NatWest; as well as personalization of the customer journey by McKinsey & Co.'s Walter Rizzi. The registration for Earnix's Annual Virtual Summit 2020, taking place tomorrow, November 19, at 10:00 am EST/4:00 pm CET is free and the summit agenda is available here. About Earnix: Earnix enables insurers and banks to provide prices and personalized products that are faster, smarter, and safer. With Earnix, insurers and banks offer personalized value to every customer, every time, fully aligned with the corporate business strategy, goals, and objectives. Our solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. With numerous customers spanning the five continents, Earnix consistently innovates for banks and insurers around the globe since 2001. We have offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005732/en/

