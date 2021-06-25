TMCnet News
New Cisco Solutions Elevate Resiliency and Security for Critical Legislative and Judicial Operations
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Partner Summit Digital --
News Summary:
The pandemic has shown that technology is key not only to keeping us securely connected and productive but also to keep essential functions of civic life and democracy moving during disruptions. During the Covid-19 pandemic, local and national government institutions are responding and adapting by pivoting to deliver services and continue the business of governing, remotely. To support governmental organizations with these business resiliency efforts, Cisco is announcing solutions to enable justice systems and legislative bodies worldwide to continue their critical functions.
The new solutions combine the power of Cisco technology, including Cisco Webex video conferencing, with expertise and innovation from Cisco Customer Experience (CX) and the Cisco partner ecosystem. To speed access to these tools, Cisco's Public Funding Office has increased capacity to help customers and partners navigate funding sources and accelerate projects that help them serve their communities through the pandemic.
These new solutions bring secure delivery of virtual government services across multiple platforms of previously disparate technology to provide greater efficiencies, reduce cost associated with travel, while keeping the public safer. Prior to Covid-19, many governing bodies were legally required to meet in-person, and the shift to remote has been a new experience for many. Now, according to a new Cisco survey, over 50% of government workers expect to work remotely eight or more days per month. Governing bodies worldwide need to deliver seamless collaboration for their fully remote and hybrid legislative bodies, enabling them to convene safely and securely – while adhering to procedures steeped in law and tradition.
Webex Legislate is a new secure, purpose-built cloud solution that extends Webex's built-in security and privacy capabilities. The new solution meets the highly specialized requirements of global legislatures, providing a "better than being there" experience to give legislators the same capabilities as on the chamber or parliamentary floor, while attending sessions from their regions and remaining close to the citizens they represent. The new solution provides support for:
Designed to meet legislative security needs, the solution enables:
Additionally, Cisco has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authority to operate for Webex calling, meeting, and messaging solutions, allowing U.S. federal employees and contractors to experience the work-from-anywhere benefits of cloud collaboration while meeting stringent government requirements. These capabilities will soon be available in a single Webex app, making it easy for users to escalate messages into calls or video conferences, and share content on room video devices. Learn more here.
Cisco's Connected Justice solution is the first standards-based video solution to deliver comprehensive, connected professional services to courts, correctional facilities and community corrections. Covid-19 made delivering critical services without physical contact essential. Cisco partners Cloverhound and TRACKtech have customized connected solutions for partners to be able to order that align to the three pillars of justice-courts, corrections, and community supervision. This solution enhances collaboration across agencies, maintains daily operations and can help reduce recidivism.
The new solution provides support for:
"The beauty of Cisco's courtroom technology, using Webex and the underlying secure infrastructure, is that the public now sees virtual courtrooms as a way to keep the wheels of justice turning, not only during Covid-19, but beyond," said Elkhart County Director of Information Technology Matthew Dietz. "For judges is it was easy to use and serves our citizens efficiently—allowing people to take a 15-minute break to attend a hearing instead of spending a half-day in court."
Increased Funding Office Expertise
Government funding to support Covid-19 response efforts is available. This year, Cisco doubled its expert team to help ensure business continuity of government globally by assisting customers to navigate the programs and processes. Cisco experts can help customers navigate the process of securing funding by helping identify potential funding sources for projects. Together the expanded team brings decades of expertise and has supported thousands of customers through this process.
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Networkand follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.
