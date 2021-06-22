[October 16, 2020] New Drive-In Movie & Dining Experience from Ultimate & Rooftop

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® — Tampa, Florida is unveiling a new Drive-In Movie Experience next to some amazing dining options at Armature Works. Rooftop Cinema Club has partnered with Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment® (UOE) to create The Drive-In at Armature Works. Earlier this year, UOE began providing Rooftop with the screens, technology and equipment to add Drive-In Movies to their rooftop cinema experiences. The successful Grand Opening last night featured GREASE, making the Tampa location the third venue UOE and Rooftop have partnered on, with several more activations expected by Spring 2021. "We are grateful to be able to provide outdoor movie experiences during a time where theaters across the country have unfortunately been very limited in what they can offer indoors. Families are longing for a return of the cinematic experience they love and partnering with cinemas such as Rooftop allows us to be a part of this theater revival. Over the past decade, UOE has been bringing back the Drive-In movie with our mobile and pop-up Drive-In packages. While we will continue to provide this service, we anticipate these permanent and semi-permanent installations will create a consistent movie experience American audiences have come to depend on for family entertainment." Laura Landers, Owner and CEO of Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment UOE is providing both 40' and 52' inflatable screens built on custom platforms unique to each venue. ur high definition projectors with outputs of 12,000 to 30,000 lumens will present seamless video switching and crystal-clear images for every audience. UOE's long-range FM transmitters bring the audio directly into every vehicle. With the experience of over 20,000 outdoor events, UOE is the leader in technical consulting of Drive-In and outdoor movies. On Wednesday, UOE released the Ultimate Mobile Listening App™ which will continue to enhance the Drive-In movie experience for today's mobile friendly generation. The new Tampa location was featured on ABC's Morning Blend earlier this week.



Ultimate Outdoor Entertainment (UOE) is the entertainment company taking outdoor events to the next level. UOE started in 2008 as a small business operating out of a garage in Austin, TX. Today, still a family-owned business, UOE operates in more than 20 major cities across 12 states, offering outdoor movies, mobile drive-in events, & LED screen rentals at UOE.com If you would like more information about this topic, please call 877-735-4257 or email 256939@email4pr.com.

