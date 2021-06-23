TMCnet News
New Horizons Orlando and Tampa Bay Locations Obtain $25M to Grow Income Share Agreement Program and Increase Access to Technical Education
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons (NH) Orlando and New Horizons Tampa Bay, organizations dedicated to expanding access to technical education, today announced the close of a combined $25M in growth financing to expand their Income Share Agreement programs. The capital will allow these locations to scale access to their various CISCO Cybersecurity and Project Management training programs, helping individuals achieve their professional potential through an outcomes-aligned form of education finance.
"Income Share Agreements are key to expanding access to technical education. By removing barriers to entry and aligning our success with that of our students, New Horizons demonstrates commitment to our mission," remarked Chet Wisniewski, COO of both NH Orlando and Tampa Bay.
New Horizons' Orlando and Tampa Bay locations have partnered with Leif, the market's full-service Income Share Agreement Management Platform, to launch and manage the program. "Leif's full suite of services enabled us to quickly and efficiently lunch an ISA program, while providing students with a professional and intuitive experience. We are thrilled to continue our partnership as we begin our next phase of growth."
"Leif is thrilled to partner with New Horizons' Orlando and Tampa Bay locations because they are bringing high-quality technical education to the Florida community," says Leif CEO Jeffrey Groeber. "We have been very impressed with their outcomes and look forward to supporting their continued growth."
