New Sonim SOS App Delivers Powerful Safety-First Capabilities to Ultra-Rugged Devices
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the launch of Sonim SOS as part of its SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software. Compatible with the XP3, XP5s and XP8, Sonim SOS is a powerful app connected to an easy-to-use alarm key that offers an array of customizable safety-first options to keep workers safe and secure.
"There's no decision more critical than choosing which tools will best keep workers safe in extreme conditions," said Sonim CMO John Graff. "Sonim SOS adds new value to Sonim devices and is unique in that it's a free enterprise application that can be customized for each user. We've built customization capabilities into all of our SonimWare products to help our customers be productive as well as safe."
Sonim SOS is designedwith the field worker in mind. From first responders to school bus drivers to construction workers and more, the app allows users to easily set up customized groups and phone numbers to notify in case of an emergency.
Sonim SOS capabilities allow users to:
To learn more about Sonim SOS and SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, click here.
