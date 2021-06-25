[October 13, 2020] New Sonim SOS App Delivers Powerful Safety-First Capabilities to Ultra-Rugged Devices

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the launch of Sonim SOS as part of its SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software. Compatible with the XP3, XP5s and XP8, Sonim SOS is a powerful app connected to an easy-to-use alarm key that offers an array of customizable safety-first options to keep workers safe and secure. "There's no decision more critical than choosing which tools will best keep workers safe in extreme conditions," said Sonim CMO John Graff. "Sonim SOS adds new value to Sonim devices and is unique in that it's a free enterprise application that can be customized for each user. We've built customization capabilities into all of our SonimWare products to help our customers be productive as well as safe." Sonim SOS is designedwith the field worker in mind. From first responders to school bus drivers to construction workers and more, the app allows users to easily set up customized groups and phone numbers to notify in case of an emergency.



Sonim SOS capabilities allow users to: Automatically place a call to 911 or a pre-set custom emergency phone number

Send repeated text messages to up to five emergency contacts with location and emergency information

Send audible emergency distress alerts with location information to an unlimited number of Sonim SOS users that will sound until reviewed by the recipient

Pre-configure start and end emergency message templates to provide situational context

Set all Sonim SOS settings from the Sonim CLOUD platform To learn more about Sonim SOS and SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software, click here.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site.

