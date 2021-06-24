[October 08, 2020] New Virtualized CMTS and DAA Deployment Milestones Extend Harmonic's Cable Industry Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced industry-leading deployment milestones for the company's pioneering work in virtualization and access network technologies. Harmonic's groundbreaking CableOS® virtualized access solution is now powering over 2 million cable modems worldwide, of which over 1.4 million modems are connected through a distributed access architecture (DAA). Enabling these DAA deployments are more than 10,000 Harmonic Remote-PHY devices now in operation worldwide, further solidifying the company's market-leading position and expertise in DAA. Jeff Heynen, senior research director at Dell'Oro Group said, "We continue to see a steady shift among major cable operators towards virtual CCAP and DAA deployments. The combination of virtualization and DAA give operators the ability to scale more easily and have far more flexibility in how they design their networks and deliver services in the future." Harmonic's leadership in virtualized access and DAA technologies is further highlighted by 11 new CableOS customer deployments this year, including recent wins with DNA in Finland, Canadian telecommunications providers Access Communications and Seaside Communications, and a leading operator in Asia, bringing the total number of deployments worldwide to 38. "As the growing market leader in virtualized cable access and DAA, we are shaping the future of broadband," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, Cable Access Business at Harmonic. "We are leveraging our market momentum and technological leadership to further expand the scope and pace of innovation. We have made exciting progress in advanced trials of converged cable- and FTTH-based broadband service delivery, and we have a rich pipeline of innovative new bandwidth expansion and cloud edge capabilities." Harmonic will showcase its industry-leading virtualized and distributed access solutions during the upcoming all-digital SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo. Demonstrations will highlight: CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform - Extended multi-teant application support, going beyond vCMTS and vPON applications to include flexible MAC, 5G backhaul, video caching and third-party containerized applications.

- Extended multi-teant application support, going beyond vCMTS and vPON applications to include flexible MAC, 5G backhaul, video caching and third-party containerized applications. CableOS Central - Transformational cloud-based service that leverages rich data and AI to simplify management and boost network performance.

- Transformational cloud-based service that leverages rich data and AI to simplify management and boost network performance. Low Latency DOCSIS - Innovative containerized application that enables premium gaming service delivery with existing cable modems.

- Innovative containerized application that enables premium gaming service delivery with existing cable modems. Outdoor Network Edge Platform - Breakthrough new gigabit DOCSIS, advanced FTTH/PON, and new Ethernet switching and cloud compute capabilities.



Harmonic's Vice President of Solutions and Product Management, Cable Access Business, Asaf Matatayaou, will engage in a panel discussion with Intel. The session "Utilizing Distributed Software and Multipurpose Computing for DAA" will take place in the Imagine Zone on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. EDT .

from . Andrii Vladyka , Harmonic's technical product manager, Cable Access, will present a paper on "Virtualization and Edge Compute Evolution in Cable" on Oct. 14 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT . To learn more about Harmonic's presence at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 and to schedule a meeting, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/scte-cable-tec-expo-showcase-2020/.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com. About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-virtualized-cmts-and-daa-deployment-milestones-extend-harmonics-cable-industry-leadership-301148566.html SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

