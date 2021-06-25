[October 06, 2020] New Pharmacy Technician Training Program Builds Essential Math Competencies, Reduces Med Errors

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, announced today a new Pharmacy Technicians University program that helps pharmacy technicians in community and retail settings master essential and commonly-used calculations, which can help reduce medication dispensing errors and improve patient safety. The new PTU Elite: Math Mastery – Community Pharmacy program provides engaging and dynamic online lessons to help pharmacy technicians master areas such as measurement conversions, dosages, quantities to dispense, days' supply, and more. "Pharmacy teams rely on technicians to proficiently and consistently perform error-free calculations, especially as technicians' roles continue to expand," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "The PTU Elite: Math Mastery – Community Pharmacy program helps technicians go 'beyond the workbook' with realistic scenarios they will see on-the-job, allowing them to quickly and easily translate mastered skills into practical application." PTU Elite: Math Mastery is the third offering in the new "PTU Elite" suite of programs devoted to supporting pharmacy technicians' life-long creer development via actionable advice and skills that improve job satisfaction and success.



The PTU Elite: Math Mastery program is the perfect complement to Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU), a best-in-class online education and training program for pharmacy technicians. PTU offers the most extensive, flexible, and robust interactive courseware and training videos for medication learning available today, and supports or exceeds technician training requirements in all 50 states (including Washington, D.C.). Its "right-sized" training programs are tailored for retail/community pharmacy and hospital, and include program options that meet or exceed the ASHP/ACPE national standards. In the past 12 months, PTU grads have achieved an average 77% pass rate on the PTCB certification exam — nearly 20% higher than the national average of 58%. Specific PTU clients have even achieved pass rates averaging upwards of 80%. Additionally, PTU programs provide training to more technicians across retailers and hospitals than any other education provider. Visit the TRC Healthcare website for more information.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter , and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pharmacy-technician-training-program-builds-essential-math-competencies-reduces-med-errors-301138849.html SOURCE TRC Healthcare

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]