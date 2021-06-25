[September 29, 2020] New survey indicates more than two-thirds of European organisations are planning to adopt Zero Trust architecture to strengthen their security posture

The shift to home working has left enterprises more vulnerable, Cloud security becomes top priority and Zero Trust gains acceptance READING, England, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insecure devices, phishing schemes and data breaches are on the rise, according to a survey from Gigamon, the global leader in visibility and analytics for the hybrid cloud. The findings, set against the current digital and economic climate, reveal the coming challenges IT and security decision makers face, their top priorities for the next 12 months and specifically, their attitudes towards the adoption of Zero Trust. When it came to assessing current issues IT and security decision makers are facing, the survey revealed that the security landscape has become more menacing with about 84% of respondents having seen a rise in threats since the start of 2020. The main issues were: The work from home model has made us more vulnerable due to insecure devices – 51%

We have mainly been subject to an increase in phishing schemes – 41%

We have mainly been subject to an increase in data breaches – 33%

The insider threat has increased due to disengaged employees – 33% In addition to facing external threats, respondents also cited supporting digital transformation and challenges from within the organisation as their biggest IT and security challenges expected over the next 12 months to three years: Digital transformation – 50%

Shadow IT – 45%

Employee education – 37% Following closely in terms of concerns were the increase in data and applications to monitor and protect (36%) and managing a complex working landscape (35%). This highlights a myriad of operational issues IT teams are dealing with on a daily basis. What's more, with the network constantly evolving and infrastructure under increasing strain, IT teams are looking to make new investments to future-proof their organisation despite lower budgets and uncertainty (36%). This is reflected by respondents citing that keeping developments safe and secure in the Cloud was their top priority for the rest of this year (44%). Zero Trust Adopted as Strategy to Secure the Network When asked about their knowledge of the Zero Trust security framework, most survey respondents (89%) had a high overall awareness of Zero Trust, with 67% adopting or planning to adopt the framework. The top reasons for implemnting Zero Trust were to:



Make our network more secure and mitigate risk – 54%

Make our data more protected and easier to manage – 51%

Reduce the risk of employees compromising the system – 49% Over three in five (61%) believed Zero Trust would enhance their IT strategy, while a further 30% believed it would underpin their strategy. Interestingly, the survey found that company culture and employee behaviour were both a motivator behind starting on a Zero Trust journey and a barrier. As seen, Shadow IT and employee education were cited as top challenges facing respondents, signalling that businesses may look to adopt a Zero Trust architecture to minimise the risk of the insider threat. Conversely, 65% of respondents who decided not to adopt the framework cited wrong company culture as the top reason behind this decision and getting employees on board (28%) was named the most important thing to have in place before starting the journey towards Zero Trust.

