TMCnet News
|
New Lively Flip from Best Buy Health Gives Seamless Accessibility to Family, Friends and Lively Response Team Through Voice Services
Best Buy Health, a division of Best Buy (News - Alert) that is focused on enriching lives through technology, introduces Lively Flip - a new, easy-to-use flip phone to help older adults stay connected to the family, friends and the health services they need.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005024/en/
Lively Flip (Photo: Business Wire)
The Lively Flip is the next evolution of the Jitterbug (News - Alert), designed to help older adults live their best possible lives. Voice services with Alexa are an all-new, enhanced feature that gives users the option to use their voice to make calls, write texts, check the weather and more. Users can ask general and phone-specific questions using phrases such as, "Alexa, ask Lively to call Barbara," or "Alexa, what is the weather in Seattle?," that help make navigating the phone and staying connected easier than ever.
"We're proud to introduce the new Lively Flip. In addition to making it easier for older adults to stay connected to loved ones, it offers an entire response team, from personal operators to tech support and urgent response agents," said Bill Yates, Chief Marketing Officer of Best Buy Health. "We know that our customers value the simplicity, reliability and easy access to our health and safety services. What we've done with the new Lively Flip is increased the accessibility of that connection and support with voice services through Amazon Alexa."
Cell phones play an important role in keeping older adults connected to family and friends. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their use has grown in significance, and is often the only way to stay connected as a result of social distancing. According to a recent survey commissioned by Best Buy Health, 60 percent of older adults believe that their cell phone has made them feel more connected to family and friends during the pandemic - and nearly half said their phone's ability to keep them connected during this time has increased in importance. In addition to enabling connections, the introduction of voice services through Alexa on the Lively Flip combines the three top features and services older adults want and need in a cell phone: emergency notification (47 percent), voice assistance (43 percent) and telehealth access (24 percent).
The Lively Flip provides more features for older adults that provide greater ease-of-use, including a large screen, big and ergonomically-designed buttons, list-based menu, powerful speaker, new and more intuitive interface for improved notifications, and easier contacts management and texting. The phone's dedicated Urgent Response button and access to doctors and nurses through Urgent Care services provide peace of mind 24/7. The Lively Flip's refreshed UI/UX also gives the device the capability to integrate future services as they become part of the offering, so that older adults can feel safe, connected and independent. For easy access to educational resources, users can go to www.greatcall.com/fliplearn.
Additional features and services of the Lively Flip include:
Availability and Pricing:
About Best Buy Health
Survey Methodology
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005024/en/
02/03/2010
02/27/2009
05/27/2009
Scaling Use Case
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
IoT Evolution #TECHSUPERSHOW Grand Opening Reception on Expo Floor
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
All Conference Party
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 8:00-10:00pm