[September 24, 2020] New Lively Flip from Best Buy Health Gives Seamless Accessibility to Family, Friends and Lively Response Team Through Voice Services

Best Buy Health, a division of Best Buy (News - Alert) that is focused on enriching lives through technology, introduces Lively Flip - a new, easy-to-use flip phone to help older adults stay connected to the family, friends and the health services they need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005024/en/ Lively Flip (Photo: Business Wire) The Lively Flip is the next evolution of the Jitterbug (News - Alert) , designed to help older adults live their best possible lives. Voice services with Alexa are an all-new, enhanced feature that gives users the option to use their voice to make calls, write texts, check the weather and more. Users can ask general and phone-specific questions using phrases such as, "Alexa, ask Lively to call Barbara," or "Alexa, what is the weather in Seattle?," that help make navigating the phone and staying connected easier than ever. "We're proud to introduce the new Lively Flip. In addition to making it easier for older adults to stay connected to loved ones, it offers an entire response team, from personal operators to tech support and urgent response agents," said Bill Yates, Chief Marketing Officer of Best Buy Health. "We know that our customers value the simplicity, reliability and easy access to our health and safety services. What we've done with the new Lively Flip is increased the accessibility of that connection and support with voice services through Amazon Alexa." Cell phones play an important role in keeping older adults connected to family and friends. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their use has grown in significance, and is often the only way to stay connected as a result of social distancing. According to a recent survey commissioned by Best Buy Health, 60 percent of older adults believe that their cell phone has made them feel more connected to family and friends during the pandemic - and nearly half said their phone's ability to keep them connected during this time has increased in importance. In addition to enabling connections, the introduction of voice services through Alexa on the Lively Flip combines the three top features and services older adults want and need in a cell phone: emergency notification (47 percent), voice assistance (43 percent) and telehealth access (24 percent).



The Lively Flip provides more features for older adults that provide greater ease-of-use, including a large screen, big and ergonomically-designed buttons, list-based menu, powerful speaker, new and more intuitive interface for improved notifications, and easier contacts management and texting. The phone's dedicated Urgent Response button and access to doctors and nurses through Urgent Care services provide peace of mind 24/7. The Lively Flip's refreshed UI/UX also gives the device the capability to integrate future services as they become part of the offering, so that older adults can feel safe, connected and independent. For easy access to educational resources, users can go to www.greatcall.com/fliplearn. Additional features and services of the Lively Flip include:

Voice services with Amazon Alexa

24/7 unlimited access to GreatCall's Urgent Response agents

Access to doctors and nurses through Urgent Care

GreatCall Link app for family caregivers

8MP camera and front-facing camera

Long-lasting battery

Reading magnifier with LED flashlight

Improved notifications

FM radio

GreatCall Rides service

Additional ringtone and color theming options

Alarm clock and timer

Improved Bluetooth connectivity

Support of wireless emergency alerts

New and improved Brain Games by Posit Science® Availability and Pricing:

The Lively Flip is available for $99.99 (excluding taxes) with a one-time activation fee of $35. Monthly plans are available for as low as $14.99 per month (excluding taxes), with Health & Safety Packages ranging from $19.99 (excluding taxes). Urgent Response is available with the purchase of a Lively Health & Safety Package. Urgent Care is available with the purchase of a Preferred or Ultimate Health & Safety Package. The Lively Flip will be available for purchase in-store and online at Best Buy and Rite Aid in late September 2020 and at Walgreens in late October 2020. It can also be purchased at GreatCall.com and through direct sales toll-free numbers. About Best Buy Health

Best Buy is dedicated to enriching lives through technology, including using technology to live better, healthier lives. Best Buy Health helps people live safely and independently while providing peace of mind to their family and caregivers. With our unique combination of tech expertise and human connection, we bring together services, solutions and the right technology that allows people to age at home and in their community. Best Buy Health offers personalized support through world-class Caring Centers, easy-to-use mobile devices and on-demand access to urgent and emergent care. Survey Methodology

Best Buy Health commissioned a Google survey of US-based adults aged 65+ from July 27 - July 30, 2020. The study examined cell phone features and services of importance to this demographic. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005024/en/

