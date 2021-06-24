[September 23, 2020] New Documentary and Animation Screening Platform Set to Begin Service

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the 9th Annual American Documentary And Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) will be virtual for 2020, screening on the new DocsNow+ streaming platform channel dedicated to documentary and animated works from around the world. The online streaming service will give monthly subscribers access via website and app that can be watched anytime, anywhere, and on any internet connected device. The cost is $2.99 per month, with no additional rental or pay-per-view fees. The new streaming service will officially launch on September 25th with the 10-day virtual edition of AmDocs. Customers who sign up for the $2.99 monthly service on September 25th will have an unprecedented opportunity to access most of the 250 AmDocs Festival films, including many world premieres. After the festival, customers can enjoy a rotating library of hundreds of documentaries and animated works on the widest variety of topics from leading filmmakers around the globe. From the visually beautiful to th heartwarming, inspirational, shocking and educational, each film uncovers a slice of real life to the viewer from some of the best visual storytellers out there.



"With the surge in popularity of documentary and animated films in recent years, we feel that it's the perfect time to offer people a dedicated channel to these widely appealing genres," says Teddy Grouya, Director of AmDocs and DocsNow+. "There is such a rich variety of topics, perspectives and even film styles, people who have an interest in learning about the world around them will be endlessly entertained and inspired." "We've always had a vision to expand AmDocs beyond its physical location in Palm Springs, so our development of a streaming service isn't a result of Covid, but it did provide us with a silver lining for our annual festival audience. Normally, an All-Access Pass to attend the in person American Documentary And Animation Film Festival would cost as much as $225, so this is an incredible way for people to attend the 2020 festival virtually and try DocsNow+," says Teddy Grouya, Director of AmDocs and DocsNow+.

