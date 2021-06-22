[September 21, 2020] New PagerDuty and Zoom Integration Speeds Up Digital Teamwork, while Accelerating Incident Resolution and Boosting Team Productivity

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced a new integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), enabling DigitalOps teams to quickly initiate Zoom meetings from within the PagerDuty platform, in one click. With the whole world relying on digital services to live, work, learn and connect, it's critical for organizations to be able to orchestrate remote team work to resolve problems fast, no matter where employees are and using the collaboration tools of their choice. With the new Zoom and PagerDuty integration anyone in the incident response team can assemble people in the moment, or via a prescribed runbook response, without having to set up formal meetings and send invitations via email and chat. "The stakes were already high when it came to ensuring digital services worked perfectly for customers, but since the COVID-19 pandemic it's even more crucial. We exist in a true, digital-first economy and businesses can't afford any customer attrition as a result of downtime or outages. Additionally, responders who were once working together in-person are now distributed and working remotely, yet they still need to assemble rapidly, to address incidents before customers are impacted," explained Rachel Obstler, VP of Product at PagerDuty. "Compounding the situation is the surging digital pressure organizations face, as the whole world shifts online. On average, digital operations teams are experiencing 40% more incidents than five months ago - with some verticals experiencing up to 11 times the normal number of incidents pre-pandemic1. Seconds matter and this new Zoom integration enables PagerDuty customers to truly respond in real-time, which is a game changer for successful digital operations management." Key features of PagerDuty's Zoom integration include: Complete automation - Through PagerDuty Response Plays automatically create a Zoom meeting upon an incident being triggered to ensure the right peopleare notified.

- Through PagerDuty Response Plays automatically create a Zoom meeting upon an incident being triggered to ensure the right peopleare notified. Guaranteed notifications - Ensure remote IT and digital operations management teams receive incident and meeting notifications - wherever they are - via the collaboration tools of their choice.

- Ensure remote IT and digital operations management teams receive incident and meeting notifications - wherever they are - via the collaboration tools of their choice. Join from virtually anywhere - Easily join the PagerDuty bridge without needing to hang up and dial-in again. Access dial-in information via SMS messages or through the mobile app.

- Easily join the PagerDuty bridge without needing to hang up and dial-in again. Access dial-in information via SMS messages or through the mobile app. Minimize delays - Users can mobilize a response - not just incident commanders - giving teams a head start even if other team members are delayed.



For more information, visit www.pagerduty.com or register for PagerDuty Summit20 from September 21-24, 2020.

For more information on PagerDuty's Zoom integration, now available on desktop and mobile, visit here. About PagerDuty PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox (News - Alert) Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook. 1PagerDuty Blog: Keeping the Internet "Always On"-the Pressure of COVID-19 on Incident Response Teams (March 2020) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005250/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]