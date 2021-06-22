[September 21, 2020] New Orleans Startup Resilia Named One of 20 Rising Stars as Part of Forbes' Cloud 100 List

Technology company Resilia, founded in 2016 by nonprofit sector industry leader Sevetri Wilson, has announced its inclusion in this year's Forbes Cloud 100 list, as part of the 20 Rising Stars category. Each year, the definitive list names the top 100 private cloud companies in the world and is published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The a rel="nofollow" rel="nofollow" href="https://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fcloud100%3Fref_src%3Dtwsrc%255Egoogle%257Ctwcamp%255Eserp%257Ctwgr%255Eauthor&esheet=52289987&newsitemid=20200921005048&lan=en-US&anchor=20+Rising+Stars&index=6&md5=b242c35523d3b2bb0f8caa48d0eeb1a5" shape="rect">20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth, and category-leading cloud companies who have raised up to $25 million and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.



Earlier this year, Resilia announced a history-making moment when it closed its $8M Series A round: the highest VC raise by a female-founded tech firm in Louisiana. To date, the company has raised $10.4M in funding from investors including Mucker Capital, Callais Capital Management, Newark Venture Partners, New Orleans StartupFund, Next Wave Ventures, Engage, and The JumpFund. "Our inclusion in this year's list is an important step not only for Resilia but also for all of the talented tech founders and entrepreneurs coming out of this region," remarked Wilson. "The growth of the tech ecosystem in the South and Southeast continues to reach new heights and we are thrilled to be a part of that innovation. We are grateful to all of the partners, sponsors, and Forbes for highlighting our achievements."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list - but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!" The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine. About Resilia Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana with a second office in New York City, Resilia is a SaaS (News - Alert) platform whose mission is to harness the power of technology and human connection to bridge gaps in the nonprofit sector and democratize innovation for the industry. Resilia's goal is to increase nonprofit capacity and enable enterprises and grantors (cities, private foundations, corporations) to deploy billions of dollars and scale impact. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005048/en/

