[September 21, 2020] New digital clinical assessments allow AllianceRx Walgreens Prime patients to self-serve during COVID-19 and beyond

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients with chronic or complex conditions can better manage their care online, thanks to new digital clinical assessments available only through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. In the wake of the global pandemic, the nation's third largest specialty and home delivery pharmacy fast-tracked the release of these tools to simplify patients' online experience when refilling their prescriptions. Today, more than 80% of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's specialty patients are eligible to complete clinical assessments online, making it easier to get their medicine while raising the bar for the specialty pharmacy industry. Here's how it works: After securely logging into their account, patients select the medicine(s) to refill, and answer questions specific to their condition. "Our proprietary algorithms use information from the patient so we can ask relevant questions and identify specific needs for individual support. This helps us know if patients are safely taking their medicine and achieving benefit from their therapy," says James Adams, chief information officer. "Patients complete their entire transaction online – and still have the option to speak to a pharmacist if they desire, or if their responses necessitate follow up with a clnician." AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's digital clinical assessments are available for patients with chronic inflammatory disease, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, organ transplants, lipid and blood disorders. More disease modules are in the works.



Since expansion of the self-service tools, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime's website usage has continued to climb. In response to the pandemic, the company proactively sent additional emails, text messages and phone calls to make sure patients received their medicine and were aware of the clinical tools available online. AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has seen a 479% increase in online traffic since April, and averaged a one-day turnaround time for shipping online orders. Clayton Edwards, chief operating officer, says patients who are managing their therapy well can move through the refill process faster. "Having patients complete specific clinical assessments online means our patient care advocates can focus on patients who are new to therapy or require more time and assistance," he says. Edwards says the digital clinical assessments also help the pharmacy meet standards set forth by accrediting bodies.

"At the onset of the pandemic, we gave patients the ability to engage with us clinically through online tools. Patients now choose how they want to share clinically important information with us. The greatest outcome for patients is a better experience and as a result, greater adherence to their therapy," says Edwards. Adds Adams: "Meeting patients on their terms translates to timely, customized and relevant clinical engagements. We've raised the bar with self-service tools that empower patients to become more active in their own care." About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017 through a collaboration between Walgreens, one of the nation's largest chain drug stores, and Prime Therapeutics, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver the optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services. Media Contact

Adrienne Foley

Manager, External Communications

adrienne.foley1@alliancerxwp.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-clinical-assessments-allow-alliancerx-walgreens-prime-patients-to-self-serve-during-covid-19-and-beyond-301134279.html SOURCE AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]