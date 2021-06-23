TMCnet News
New Allego 6 Platform Delivers All-in-One Solution for Sales Learning and Enablement to Make Virtual Teams More Productive and Successful
Allego today unveiled Allego 6, the newest version of its market-leading learning and enablement platform, which features a modern user interface refresh that makes it easier than ever for distributed teams to quickly learn critical skills, find the right content at the moment it's needed, and collaborate more effectively with their peers from anywhere in the world. The redesigned platform is now an all-in-one solution that makes Allego's powerful features for learning, content, collaboration, and coaching easier to harness so users can succeed rapidly and grow continuously throughout their professional journey.
Allego 6 is designed to improve team effectiveness through a comprehensive learning and enablement platform that supports sales and other client-facing professionals in the flow of their daily work. According to Forrester's (News - Alert) Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2020 report, teams that invest in sales enablement automation are better equipped to evolve selling processes and skills to reflect buyer preferences1. Allego 6 makes it easy for teams to access the knowledge and content they need, when it's needed most, so they can spend less time searching and more time productively engaging with their peers and prospects.
"There is incredible pressure on learning and enablement teams to keep employees trained and productive, while figuring out new ways to deliver training and content in a virtual environment. We designed the enhancements in Allego 6 specifically to ease that burden and to make it easier for employees to access the most relevant experiences and material at the moment of need," said Andre Black, Chief Product Officer at Allego. "The clean look and feel of Allego 6 makes it easier than ever for users to create, store, find, distribute, track and analyze sales content so learning and enablement teams can work together to drive results."
Allego's latest release is an all-in-one solution for sales and other enablement teams. Allego 6 capabilities and enhancements include the following:
All-New Streamlined User Interface Design
Comprehensive Content Management Capabiities to Help Teams Find and Use the Best Content
Allego ensures content utilization by empowering reps to find, personalize, learn, and track sales content and marketing collateral.
Learning to Deliver Success at the Moment of Need and Ongoing Improvement in the Flow of Work
Expanding Allego's market-leading capabilities in learning, this release empowers employees with transformative experiences that bridge the gap from baseline training to ongoing learning on the job.
Collaboration and Coaching Capabilities to Drive Productivity for Distributed and Virtual Teams
Allego facilitates collaboration and coaching that's rich and engaging across the entire spectrum from practice to live role play to real customer interactions without the hassle of travel and scheduling.
Analytics and Data-Driven Enablement Ensure Targeted Learning, Content and Collaboration
Allego's analytics and dashboards combine intelligence with action for a turnkey solution that helps organizations fully develop each employee's unique potential.
Virtual Training Solution Enables 3rd-Party Trainers to Deliver Their Services Virtually
Training and Enablement Made Easy for Everyone
As soon as Katie Stocker, Senior Manager, Sales Enhancement for WS Audiology, a global manufacturer of hearing aids, experienced Allego 6, she found the interface to be crisper, brighter and more intuitive.
"I've been using Allego for two years now, but Allego 6 makes it easier than ever before to navigate the platform," said Stocker. "I'm currently onboarding a new sales trainer and Allego 6 has made the process so much smoother. The minute you open the home screen, tasks, recommendations and notifications are laid out clearly, so you don't have to go searching for what you need. We've also received great feedback from the sales teams and are already seeing better adoption from those who were resistant before." She added that with a 100% virtual National Sales Meeting on deck next month and continued collaboration from remote locations while teams are still working from home, Allego 6 will make it easier for everyone to record, share, and access content to drive success and keep their skills sharp.
Allego 6 Availability
Allego 6 is available immediately. To learn more about the enhancements introduced in Allego 6, and schedule a personalized online demo, visit:
About Allego, Inc.
Allego's modern learning and enablement platform ensures that sales reps and other business-critical employees have the skills and timely knowledge to make the most of each selling situation or initiative. Instead of traditional onboarding and training marathons-which are rapidly outdated and quickly forgotten-enablement and training teams use Allego to deliver the fresh, bite-sized learning that employees need to close deals in today's dynamic business environment. Content is personalized and mastered through reinforcement, on-the-job coaching, and peer collaboration. More than 300,000 professionals use Allego to onboard faster, deliver consistent messaging, rapidly adopt best practices, coach and practice more frequently, and collaborate more effectively. To learn more about Allego and learning and enablement in the flow of work, please visit www.allego.com.
1 Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2020, Forrester Research (News - Alert) Inc, May 27, 2020.
