TMCnet News
|
New CrowdStrike Threat Hunting Report Reveals Dramatic Rise in eCrime Activity and Shift in Industries Targeted During Pandemic
CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the release of the CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatchTM 2020 Threat Hunting Report: Insights from the CrowdStrike OverWatch Team. The report is comprised of threat data from CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch, CrowdStrike's industry-leading managed threat hunting team, with contributions from CrowdStrike® Intelligence and Services teams. The annual report reviews intrusion trends during the first half of 2020 and provides insights into the current landscape of adversary tactics, which has been heavily impacted this year by the remote workforce environment of COVID-19. The report also includes recommendations for defending against the prevalent tools, techniques and procedures (TTPs) utilized by threat actors.
"Just like everything this year, the threat landscape has proven unpredictable and precarious as eCrime and state-sponsored actors have opportunistically taken aim at industries unable to escape the chaos of COVID-19, demonstrating clearly how cyber threat activity is intrinsically linked to global economic and geo-political forces," said Jennifer Ayers, vice president of OverWatch and Security Response. "OverWatch threat hunting data demonstrates how adversaries are keenly attuned to their victim's environment and ready to pivot to meet changing objectives or emerging opportunities. For this reason, organizations must implement a layered defense system that incorporates basic security hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), expert threat hunting, strong passwords and employee education to properly defend their environments."
Some of the notable report findings include:
Looking forward to the remainder of 2020, OverWatch expects to see the continued brazen tactics of cybercriminals as they innovate and mature their processes to evade detection technologies and maximize their impact. To protect their data, organizations must implement a solution that secures a distributed workforce, is device-agnostic and is scalable. OverWatch's skilled threat hunting with the robust data gathered by the Falcon platform provides users a transformative solution delivered via a single lightweight agent that is easily deployable regardless of an end user's location, establishing a new standard in endpoint security.
For additional information, read a blog from the OverWatch team.
You can download a complimentary copy of the report here.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.
With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.
There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005347/en/
12/07/2012
02/17/2012
IoT Evolution #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Open
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 11:00am-4:00pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 10:30am
Connectivity
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm