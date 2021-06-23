[September 14, 2020] New Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market Research Highlights Recovery Path for Businesses from COVID-19 based on Types - Passive SONAR and Active SONAR| Technavio

The new Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market Research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005689/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increased demand for technology transfer options," says a senior analyst at Technavio. The importance of undersea capabilities to national security is rising among countries. Additionally, it is important for countries to nurture partnerships and involve in collaborative efforts for the design and development of submarines and its associated components. Both developing and developed nations are in the process of establishing strategic partnerships with technology providers and OEMs for the procurement of enhanced submarines with abilities to respond to the changing nature of undersea warfare. Such partnerships play an essential role in ensuring enhanced platforms with superior weapon and combat systems onboard. For instance, the defense ministries of Japan and the UK signed an agreement for the transfer of defense equipment. This has resulted in the commencement of numerous defense projects, including force and platform protection and air defense systems. These increasing collaborative efforts will substantially help regional and domestic sonar technology providers in serving customers in different geographical locations, which, in turn, will propel the SONAR system market. As the markets recover Technavio expects the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market size to grow by USD 1.01 billion during the period 2020-2024. Get detailed insights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market. Download free report sample



Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Segment Highlights for 2020 The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.21%.

Passive SONAR dominated the market in 2019.

It is primarily used for detecting noise from submarines, mines, ships, and other naval vessels. Through spectrum analysis, the passive SONAR technique processes the sound signal generated by the target. Unlike active SONAR, passive SONAR provides a significant advantage for military vessels, driving its adoption.

Passive SONAR does not emit its own signal, thus preventing hostile groups from detecting vessels or submarines that release passive SONAR. The increase in technological advances is also one of the major factors that propel the market growth during the forecast period. Therefore, the sound navigation and ranging system market share growth by the passive sonar segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the active sonar segment. Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as enhancement of undersea capabilities in countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, will significantly drive sound navigation and ranging system market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China, the Russian Federation, and Japan are the key markets for sound navigation and ranging systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Notes: The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market is segmented by type (passive SONAR and active SONAR), application (defense and civil and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

