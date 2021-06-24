[September 14, 2020] New CBD Samples Box Helps Consumers in Confusing Market

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD products are on the rise, but with over 3,000 CBD brands in the marketplace, consumers are confused as to which products to buy. That's exactly why Darrin Chase of San Diego, CA created CBD Samples Club (https://cbdsamplesclub.com). Chase's cutting-edge business provides an opportunity for those across the nation who are interested in the world of CBD to test a variety of brands, products, and delivery methods to discover what works best for their personal needs. From tinctures, to gummies, to infused lotions - and more, these exclusive samples are delivered quarterly to subscribers with each box containing new products to try. "Let's face it, people don't want to spend big bucks on something they don't understand or trust. We created CBD Samples Club to provide an affordable way for people to explore different products and feel confident about the brands they are trying. Most importantly, we provide valuable information about CBD and on the proper use of each product to eliminate the confusion that is often experienced by new users." - Darrin Chase, Founder and CEO of CBD Samples Club CBD Samples Club has partnered with various leading brands in the CBD industry, including CBDfx and re+PLAY CBD, founded by former NBA star, Al Harrington. Each product that is featured in a sample box is carefully and thoroughly vetted to ensure the safety and quality of the conents, ensuring they meet federal guidelines. Recipients can rest assured they are receiving the best CBD products available on the market today, allowing for an honest opportunity to experience the benefits.



This unique "try before you buy" concept lets people interested in CBD explore and test products before committing to a full purchase. Fresh boxes are delivered quarterly and include a detailed information card, educating consumers on each sample they receive – allowing for peace of mind and confidence in navigating their order. Subscribers will also have access to a member-only online store to purchase the full-size version of any or all of the products they enjoyed, with a discount of 20-40%. Those who are interested are encouraged to sign up for their first box as soon as possible, as boxes are limited and will be shipped to members mid-October: https://cbdsamplesclub.com About CBD Samples Club

CBD Samples Club is a premier CBD subscription box sent quarterly to its members across the nation. Founded in 2020, Darrin Chase of San Diego, CA is on a mission to take the guesswork out of this booming industry by providing an honest, reliable avenue to educate the public about these beneficial products. Featuring leading brands such as CBDfx and re+PLAY, all products associated with CBD Samples Club are thoroughly tested to ensure safety and that federal guidelines are met. Learn more at https://cbdsamplesclub.com, and follow on Facebook.com and Instagram @CBDSamplesClub. Erin Romine

Phone: (925) 200-1201

Email: ErinRomine1@gmail.com Related Images cbd-samples-club.png

CBD Samples Club

CBD subscription box of product samples Related Links CBD Samples Club View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cbd-samples-box-helps-consumers-in-confusing-market-301129763.html SOURCE CBD Samples Club

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]