[September 14, 2020]

New Clinical Pharmacokinetic Study Demonstrates Proof-of-Concept for Receptor Life Science's Investigational Cannabinoid-based Product Candidates

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data from an initial proof-of-concept clinical pharmacokinetic study demonstrate that Receptor Life Sciences' research team has found a way to address the bioavailability and variability challenges that have stymied cannabinoid pharmaceutical researchers.



The company is pursuing pathways with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring its investigational therapies to market, using drug delivery platforms already validated by their use in marketed prescription drugs.

“The effectiveness of cannabinoid medicines is negatively impacted by poor bioavailability, highly variable absorption, and erratic time to onset,” said Dr. Andrea Leone-Bay, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and a founder of Receptor Life Sciences. “We are developing solid dosage therapeutics, both oal and inhaled, designed to address these cannabinoid delivery challenges.”







Dr. Leone-Bay will present data on the Company’s initial oral and inhaled cannabinoid-derived product candidates at the 3 rd International Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceuticals Summit .

“Currently available cannabinoid dosage forms attempt to compensate for some of these deficiencies with high doses,” said Dr. Leone-Bay. “Unfortunately, higher doses bring the potential to produce undesirable side effects.”

Dr. Leone-Bay is an internationally recognized authority on inhaled dry powder and oral drug delivery technologies. She brings unparalleled pharmaceutical development and formulation expertise with 48 publications in peer-reviewed journals and over 100 issued U.S. patents. She previously served as Vice President, Pharmaceutical R&D, Mannkind Corporation.

Researchers believe that cannabinoid medicine has incredible potential that has only recently become a focus of rigorous scientific investigation.

About Receptor Life Sciences

The Receptor Life Sciences team brings over 100 years of pharmaceutical industry expertise to the pursuit of FDA regulated, standardized cannabinoid therapies. The Company is developing synthetic cannabinoid drug candidates combined with FDA-cleared, proven drug delivery technologies to overcome known hurdles to cannabinoid-derived therapies. More information is at www.ReceptorLife.com .

Contact: David Sheon dsheon@whitecoatstrategies.com 202 422-6999