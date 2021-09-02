[September 11, 2020] New Technology Will Help Clean and Recycle Canada's Mining Wastewater

SHERBROOKE, QC, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's mining and minerals industry is important to communities across the country. Developing this industry in more responsible ways reduces our environmental impacts and creates jobs. This will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of over $4.5 million for E2Metrix Inc. to help mining operations recycle wastewater and operate in a more sustainable way. Headquartered in Sherbrooke, Quebec, E2Metrix Inc. specializes in the treatments for various forms of wastewater. Wastewater for mining operations can often contain harmful pollutants and toxic chemicals. E2Metrix's innovative ECOTHORTM technology will clean and separate contaminants, like ammonia and heavy metals, from the wastewater. The process is a more effective, energy-efficient and affordable way to reuse and recycle wastewater from mining operations. It will help companies improve water efficiency and reduce their mining operation's impact on fresh water. The project is funded through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada's energy, mining and forest sectors. The program is a $155-million investment fund that helps natural resource sectors and innovators come together to accelerate thedevelopment of clean technologies that reduce greenhouse gas and air polluting emissions while minimizing landscape disturbances and improving waste management practices.



Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth Program also provided E2Metrix Inc. with the capacity to collaborate with CanmetMINING on the engineering support and testing of pilot-scale technology. An additional $575,000 investment was made possible through the Program's Science and Technology Assistance for Cleantech (STAC) initiative, which provides federal laboratory support for innovators to bring clean technologies to market by providing federal research expertise, facilities and equipment. The government is committed to supporting a climate action plan that incorporates green and innovative projects in the mining sector to grow our economy and reduce pollution.

Quotes "We are going to make cleaning up mining wastewater less energy intensive, because it saves money and lowers emissions. This investment is good for mining, good for our water, and good for the planet." The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources "Developing Canada's mining and minerals industry in more sustainable ways is key to our transition to a clean energy future. The Government of Canada continues to invest in innovative green technology projects that will grow our economy and support a more sustainable future for all. I am pleased to announce funding to E2Metrix, which is leading the way in sustainable mining." Élisabeth Brière

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages "The success of this project will be due to our exceptional team, which has persevered over the last few years in the development and optimization of our ECOTHOR™ electrotechnology. This project will serve as an important foundation for ECOTHOR™'s market deployment in the mining and industrial sectors, both here and abroad. I must thank Natural Resources Canada for providing us with this opportunity and all the stakeholders involved in this project for their valuable collaboration." Mohamed Laaroussi

