News Corp to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference

News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson (News - Alert) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The virtual session will begin at 2:05pm EDT.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp (News - Alert) website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.







About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: www.newscorp.com.

