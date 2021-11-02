[September 10, 2020] New First-Ever Independent Evaluation Demonstrates That the Aerobiotix ILLUVIA® Air Disinfection System Removes Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Under Direct Aerosol Testing

Aerobiotix, Inc. today announced that laboratory testing at the Battelle Biomedical Research Center has demonstrated the effectiveness of its ILLUVIA® hospital air disinfection technology, which provides simultaneous ultraviolet and mechanical air filtration, against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which causes COVID-19. This is the first time an air cleaning device has been directly tested with live SARS-CoV-2 aerosol culturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005682/en/ The ILLUVIA® Air Disinfection System (Photo: Business Wire) Testing has indicated that the ILLUVIA® system reduces SARS-CoV-2 below detectable levels when challenged with concentrated bioaerosols. Testing was performed with live cultured SARS-CoV-2 virus, using a strain sourced from an infected patient from Washington state. Due to the pathogenic nature of SARS-CoV-2, aerosolization of the virus was performed in a biosafety level III laboratory. Bioaerosol containing 15.7 million viruses of SARS-CoV-2 were injected into the test unit in multiple trials. The test unit consisted of an Aerobiotix ILLUVIA® photolytic chamber, which incorporated four C-band ultraviolet sources operating at 254nm wavelength and containing approximately 2400 transparent quartz tubular elements oriented randomly in the chamber. Viruses were collected downstream and placed in cell culture. The cells were observed for damage indicating infection, such as deformation or bursting. In control tests, where the test unit was turned off, cell damage was present and virus was detected. No damage or virus was detected in the ILLUVIA® samples. "This first-of-its-kind study from the Battelle Biomedical Research Center is the gold standard for testing aerosols with viral culturing, said David Kirschman, MD, CEO of Aerobiotix. "Our ission is to provide the healthcare community with assurance that our products have proven performance against SARS-CoV-2, as well as other pathogens, to protect their organizations," he added.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that aerosol generating procedures (AGPs) are known to increase levels of airborne virus and environmental factors are critical to the control of SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare settings. This testing supports previous published, peer-reviewed studies at leading healthcare centers demonstrating the effectiveness of ILLUVIA® technology. These include reduction of viable particle levels in operating rooms, performed at the Cleveland Clinic, Curtis et al. "Reduction of Particles in the Operating Room Using Ultraviolet Air Disinfection and Recirculation Units." Journal of Arthroplasty https://doi.org/10.1016/j.arth.2017.11.052 and reduction of airborne bacteria performed at Wake Forest University, Bischoff et al "Impact of a novel mobile high-efficiency particulate air-ultraviolet air recirculation system on the bacterial air burden during routine care.", American Journal of Infection Control https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajic.2018.12.019 "Battelle is conducting dozens of studies for government and commercial clients related to the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of preventing the spread of the virus," said Sanjeeth Pai, General Manager of Battelle's Healthcare Business Unit. "Our specialty facilities, staffed by researchers from across several disciplines, enable us to perform a range of work in the areas of pharmaceutical, medical device and industrial applications."

About Aerobiotix, Inc. AEROBIOTIX® is a medical device company improving patient outcomes by transforming the physical environment of care. We utilize proprietary technologies to remove airborne microorganisms within acute environments and deliver measurable, data-driven, and peer-supported improvements to patient outcomes. Visit us at www.aerobiotix.com About the ILLUVIA® Air Disinfection system The ILLUVIA® Air Disinfection System is a mobile air handling device which uses novel photolysis and mechanical filtration technologies to achieve air disinfection. It is intended to produce a directed, nonturbulent flow of air that has been treated to remove microorganisms to provide an area free of contaminants in critical healthcare settings, including surgical and procedural areas. About Battelle Biomedical Research Center Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005682/en/

