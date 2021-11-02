TMCnet News
New SafetyTek Forever Free EHS Solution Digitally Transforms Workplace Safety Best Practices for Companies of All Sizes
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to protecting employees’ health and safety, the best defense is a good offense. Yet, too often, companies rely on manually-driven safety processes that track lagging indicators—hindering their ability to proactively identify and mitigate risk. Now, SafetyTek Software, a leading environment, health and safety (EHS) platform provider, is putting the automation of safety initiatives within reach for businesses of all sizes with its new SafetyTek Forever Free solution.
Available today, SafetyTek Forever Free is the only EHS software available at no cost to customers for the life of the subscription. The easy-to-use solution is the entry-level, no-cost subscription of the cloud-based SafetyTek Workplace Safety Engagement Platform being used by companies across North America. Safety, human resources (HR), IT department, and other managers can simply sign up for a SafetyTek Forever Free subscription, choose up to three ready-to-use documents that best support their safety program needs, begin using the solution within minutes, and invite their workers to participate using a link. There is no limit to the number of users because safety involves everybody.
With SafetyTek, businesses now can use their own data and leverage automation to:
“Nobody starts their workday trying to get injured or sick. But, many businesses leave their employees at higher risk due to the lack of insights and efficiency of their manual safety programs,” said Ryan Quiring, SafetyTek Software founder and CEO. “From the start, our mission has been to help companies maximize their workplace health and safety by making it fast and easy to move their manual processes to our data-driven, cloud-based EHS platform. With our new SafetyTek Forever Free solution, we’re extending this commitment by removing the financial barriers to digitally transform businesses’ safety programs.”
Customers Cite SafetyTek Advantages
“The employees at our commercial roofing company are our most valuable resource, and we are dedicated to providing them with a safe work environment. SafetyTek makes our job easier by eliminating nearly all of our physical safety paperwork. The organization and ease of search are extremely helpful for any safety audits or data collection, and we can submit forms in real time,” said Ryan Cameron, general manager, at Seal-it Up Roofing, Ltd. “We also rely on SafetyTek to send reminders to field staff, and we use it extensively in the field. It’s very convenient to have all jobsite documentation in my pocket and email completed forms to general contractors or safety agencies from any location.”
“Our non-profit agency is part of the Arc of New York, which serves people with developmental disabilities. Since COVID-19 arrived, the state has required us to conduct daily health checks of our employees across three counties,” said Mary Peck, Mozaic administrator of quality improvement and corporate compliance officer. “We didn’t know how we were going to meet the state’s mandate until we discovered the SafetyTek COVID-19 WHA solution. The free SafetyTek app has been a godsend for us, making it fast and simple to report on our health checks.”
About SafetyTek
Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for SafetyTek Mobile: +1 650-544-6424 shifali@kineticprllc.com
