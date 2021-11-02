[September 10, 2020] New CLHS cameras engineered for true high-performance image capture

WATERLOO, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, is pleased to announce its new Falcon4-CLHS M4480 and M4400, based on the Teledyne e2v Lince 11.2M monochrome sensors. The new Falcon4-CLHS models deliver easy-to-use, CLHS interface cameras that have been specifically engineered for industrial imaging applications requiring high-speed data transfer. These models can reach multiple thousands of frames per second in partial scan mode, and when using the sensor’s binning mode, can reach a very large pixel full well capacity of over 160Ke.

“The new Teledyne e2v Lince 11.2M CMOS image sensors provide excellent performance and image quality for any machine vision applications that require true high-performance imaging,” said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “With the addition of these latest Falcon4-CLHS models, we are now pleased to offer a variety of cameras ranging from the high-speed 11.2 M camera with a frame rate up to 609 fps in full resolution, to the high-resolution 86 MP camera with a frame rate up to 16 fps. The Falcon4-CLHS leverages standard cabling technology such as CX4 and fiber optic (AOC) cables to maximize length and speed. Falcon4-CLHS cameras are engineered to deliver high-speed, dependable results for applications such as machine vision industrial automation, flat panel display inspection, semiconductor inspection, PCB-AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), aerial imaging, and general machine vision applications that require true high-performance imaging.



Key Features: Two new models are offered in 11.2M monochrome versions

Large full well capacity when using in-sensor binning >160Ke

Thousands of frames per second in Partial Scan Mode (ROI)

Series supports advanced high-performance camera features in a compact form factor for easy integration

Additional models planned with resolutions over 100M

All-metal body with 3-year warranty

For more information about the Falcon4-CLHS models visit the website . For high quality images, please visit our online media kit .

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv . Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage. All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

