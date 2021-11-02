[September 09, 2020] New school year starts amid COVID-19

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on China's new school year during the pandemic: This September, students in China are starting to return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. With tight prevention and control measures in place, the country's schools are welcoming nearly 300 million students back onto campus. As part of the COVID-19 controls, schools across the nation will reopen with staggered attendance. In accordance with the epidemic prevention requirements, students, faculty and staff are required to show their health code and undergo temperature checks before entering. Classrooms, canteens, dormitories and laboratories will all be thoroughly disinfected. Everyone on campus must wear a mask. In addition, many schools have allocated separate areas so that anyone found to be infected can be isolated immediately, and the virus can be curbed. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, measures taken by Chinese schools to prevent its spread have attracted global media attention. During the spring semester, schools in China switched to online "contactless teaching." On uly 7, more than 10 million students took the college entrance examination, known as the "gaokao," amid strict COVID-19 control measures at exam centers across the country. Staff practiced emergency drills, while medical workers and disease control personnel were also in place to ensure the health of those taking the exam, the largest group activity in China since the outbreak began.



China has now gone over 20 days in a row with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which means the large-scale spread of the coronavirus has been basically contained. Even so, schools up and down the country have been monitoring the health of their students and faculty on a daily basis for 14 days before their return; education departments are also encouraging schools to conduct nucleic acid tests on staff, and require all arrivals from medium- and high-risk regions to undergo testing. Thanks to China's effective measures in combating the coronavirus, students can now return to their much-missed campuses. People can also tell from the actions for the new school year that China will not let its guard down.

Looking back to the COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the year, China "pressed pause" on its economy to combat the epidemic with concerted efforts nationwide. Over half a year later, companies have now resumed production; and industries including catering, entertainment and tourism have gradually returned to normal. Now, schools are embracing their "long-lost" students. With their all-out efforts having paid off, the Chinese people are starting a new chapter. China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm New school year starts amid COVID-19

