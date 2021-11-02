[September 09, 2020] New York Life Investments Launches Data Visualization Platform for Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments, in partnership with Visual Capitalist, today announced the launch of Advisor Channel, a data visualization platform offering financial advisors easily accessible and digestible educational material on critical capital markets and investment trends. "Financial advisors are facing a rapidly evolving landscape with ever-changing client dynamics and expectations, shifting investment behaviors, and pronounced market volatility – making it more crucial than ever that they have access to tools and platforms that sort signal from noise and distill valuable market insights into easy-to-access content," said Ian Forrest, Chief Marketing Officer at New York Life Investments. "Our newly-launched Advisor Channel harnesses Visual Capitalist's expertise in developing engaging, nuanced, and data-rich visualizations alongside our commitment to providing high-quality educational resources, allowing us to deliver compelling and insightful material to our clients through a uniquely accessible medium." Advisor Channel is an online resource developed in partnership with Visual Capitalist, featuring regularly updated, visually stimulating, and data-driven educational infographics and charts on the noteworthy markets and economic trends affecting financial advisors. The data visualizations are also available as posters and can be printed and shared in accordance with the needs of financial advisors and their cliets.



"Advisor Channel's illustrative style infographics and charts help financial advisors, at-a-glance, evaluate and understand an emerging market or economic trend, while also providing them with high-quality instructive material that they can, in turn, use to engage and educate their clients as they seek to continue to build long-term, lasting relationships," continued Forrest. About New York Life Investments

With $600 billion in Assets Under Management* as of June 30, 2020, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships. New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life Insurance Company's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Insurance Company has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***. *AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of June 30, 2020. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate. **Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/20. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/. ***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/2019: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+) The financial strength of New York Life Insurance Company applies only to its insurance products and not to investment products which are subject to market risk and fluctuation in value. "New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company. About Visual Capitalist Visual Capitalist uses powerful visual content to help investors and business professionals understand the world. Focusing on topics such as markets, technology, energy, and the global economy, Visual Capitalist is currently one of the fastest growing online publishers in North America. Media Contact:

Netanel Spero | New York Life | 212-576-3814 | Netanel_d_Spero@newyorklife.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-life-investments-launches-data-visualization-platform-for-financial-advisors-301124398.html SOURCE New York Life Investments

