[September 09, 2020] New Start/Stop Automation Available for Mission-Critical SAP® Applications Running on Virtustream Enterprise Cloud

Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and Dell (News - Alert) Technologies business, announced the availability of new start/stop automation for SAP (News - Alert) ® software landscapes and systems to help enterprises optimize their costs and controls through new self-service tools and step-by-step status updates. The functionality is now available in the Virtustream Enterprise Cloud via the xStream portal. "Virtustream consistently drives new innovation into its Virtustream Enterprise Cloud platform to meet our demanding requirements and evolving mission-critical needs in the cloud," says Ettore Tenaglia, Head of Service Operations, Almaviva. "The new automated features and tools help to improve our oversight, management and controls of our SAP environments, allowing us to optimize our processes to save valuable time and costs which can go back into our business." Address Compute Costs with Workload Automation Virtustream's new autmated services reduce the amount of time and manual effort required from an organization's internal IT team to perform start/stop commands on SAP landscapes and systems. The new tools and features include:



Strategic Scheduling: Start/stop operations can be scheduled through the Virtustream xStream portal in 30-minute windows on a one-time, on-demand, or recurring basis (daily, weekly or free-form). Additionally, users can set an expiration date for the agentless operation. Creating customized schedules to power virtual machines on or off helps to reduce compute costs. Additionally, automatically shutting down applications when they aren't being used, such as during weekends and maintenance periods, can further optimize costs.

Start/stop operations can be scheduled through the Virtustream xStream portal in 30-minute windows on a one-time, on-demand, or recurring basis (daily, weekly or free-form). Additionally, users can set an expiration date for the agentless operation. Creating customized schedules to power virtual machines on or off helps to reduce compute costs. Additionally, automatically shutting down applications when they aren't being used, such as during weekends and maintenance periods, can further optimize costs. Defined Prioritization: Customers can assign each SAP system a set priority, allowing them to stagger the start/stop of their system so they proceed in a defined order, helping to ensure applications run efficiently and correctly.

Customers can assign each SAP system a set priority, allowing them to stagger the start/stop of their system so they proceed in a defined order, helping to ensure applications run efficiently and correctly. Improved Access Control: Only approved administrators or users can access and use the start/stop automation, as dictated by the enterprise's permission controls within their xStream tenant.

Only approved administrators or users can access and use the start/stop automation, as dictated by the enterprise's permission controls within their xStream tenant. New Status Updates, Customized Notifications and Action Logs: A new status bar indicates the step-by-step process of each action as it progresses through the SAP system or landscape. Additionally, customized email notifications can be sent to each administrator based on actions (all actions or only scheduled) or by result (all results or failed only). An action log is generated for each system that shows all actions run on a specific SAP system or landscape including who initiated the action, when it was completed, and what actions were taken. "Automation is key to streamlining IT operations and increasing cloud agility while freeing internal resources to focus on higher-priority projects or initiatives," says Mike Zolla, Vice President of Cloud Platform Engineering and Delivery, Virtustream. "By extending automation deeper into our mission-critical Virtustream Enterprise Cloud platform, we are helping our enterprise customers increase the economic and business benefits of their SAP applications." Backed by Virtustream's extensive experience migrating, optimizing and managing SAP workloads in the cloud, Virtustream's new start/stop automation capability is available across all xStream-supported databases. Virtustream's xStream Management Platform provides a powerful cloud management platform with a single interface across complex, distributed IT environments. xStream delivers economic and business benefits for a broad range of mission-critical enterprise applications in the cloud.

About Virtustream Virtustream LLC, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers, healthcare organizations and government agencies, Virtustream's xStreamCare professional and managed services, and the xStream® Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meet the security, compliance, performance, efficiency, and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud - whether private, public or hybrid. Virtustream is a trademark of Virtustream LLC. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005255/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]