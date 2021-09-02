TMCnet News
New Research Names Top HR Outsourcing Companies for 2020, According to B2B Ratings and Reviews Platform Clutch
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch published its list of top global HR outsourcing firms. Each company was evaluated based on its client reviews, market presence, work quality, and service focus.
The leading firms are as follows:
"Human resources is important to a business's success. Without strong HR processes, companies often struggle to deliver the services and products they promise," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "If your company plans to outsource HR, it's important to partner with the right organization."
Clutch contacted hundreds of HR outsourcing companies to participate in this report, and its conclusions are based on both qualitative and quantitative research including firms' experience, past and current clients, client feedback, accolades, and web presence.
Clutch's research is ongoing, and results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. If your company wants to be considered in upcoming research, apply here.
Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/outsourcing.
