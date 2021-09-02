[August 18, 2020] New Research Names Top HR Outsourcing Companies for 2020, According to B2B Ratings and Reviews Platform Clutch

1. People Business 2. Bambee 3. CleverLand 4. Whitecollars 5. Staff Outsourcing Solutions 6. MyPEOAgency 7. Circa Logica Group 8. Boyden 9. Professional Staff Recruitment 10. KIAT 11. Bee Talents 12. New Horizons Global Partners 13. Ahead Human Resources 14. Remote Team Solutions 15. Prometeo 16. LeaderHR 17. OptimumSource 18. SevenStar HR 19. HR Factory 20. MoveUp 21. FEG Outsourcing Administrativo 22. DNA325 23. TopSource Global Solutions - India 24. Harris BPO 25. TFECTA - Digital Innovations 26. KOISRA Co., Ltd 27. Atheva Services 28. Growup Technologies 29. ProAms 30. Echo 31. Covent Informatics 32. Contique Global 33. Kriate Consultants



"Human resources is important to a business's success. Without strong HR processes, companies often struggle to deliver the services and products they promise," said Clutch Business Development Analyst Dustin Sammons. "If your company plans to outsource HR, it's important to partner with the right organization." Clutch contacted hundreds of HR outsourcing companies to participate in this report, and its conclusions are based on both qualitative and quantitative research including firms' experience, past and current clients, client feedback, accolades, and web presence. Clutch's research is ongoing, and results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 16, 2020. Rankings are dynamic, and this report may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website. If your company wants to be considered in upcoming research, apply here . Find the full research here: https://clutch.co/hr/outsourcing. About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn. Contact

