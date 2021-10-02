[August 12, 2020] New TOPO Research study spotlights Lead-to-Account Matching & Routing as revenue tech stack essential; names LeanData "a clear leader" in emerging category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData, the leader in go-to-market operations solutions powering the modern revenue engine, was recognized in TOPO's newly released Market Guide for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing (Aug 2020) as "the dominant provider for complex organizations using Salesforce." According to the report, this emerging technology category has become one of the most critical applications in the tech stacks of today's most sophisticated sales and marketing organizations. "In recent years, we've seen lead-to-account matching and routing solutions become integral to the tech stacks of the highest-performing sales and marketing organizations," said Craig Rosenberg, co-founder and chief analyst at TOPO. "Yet the category still lacks awareness in the majority of the broader B2B market it serves, with many companies relying largely on manual processes for lead management. At TOPO, we believe this vital tech category is quickly becoming a must-have for modern revenue leaders." Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing technology automates the process of associating sales leads, contacts and opportunities with the correct accounts housed within Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and provides the rules to efficiently route them to the right sales rep or other internal contacts. "Sophisticated go-to-market organizations have begun automating a wider range of workflows in their evenue process," said Eric Wittlake, senior marketing analyst at TOPO. "We anticipate this trend will continue, and lead-to-account matching and routing solutions will become a foundational part of the infrastructure leading operations teams use to connect their tech stack across their end-to-end revenue processes."



For organizations with high inbound lead volumes and complex routing environments, automating lead-to-account matching and routing is essential to ensuring leads are properly routed with speed to the right individuals to maximize both customer experience and revenue. "Zoom is all about keeping businesses and people connected. With the global shift to remote work and learning due to the pandemic, this mission took on a new level of imperative – with our daily meeting participants jumping from 10 million in December to 300 million in April," said Hilary Headlee, Head of Sales Ops and Enablement at Zoom Video Communications. "Adopting LeanData's solution for lead-to-account matching and routing was foundational to our success in meeting this unprecedented demand for our services, and allowed us to scale our lead-management systems and processes with the speed and agility needed to respond quickly to the businesses, schools and individuals when they needed us most."

A Category is Born The emergence of Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing as an official tech category, with de facto standards and best practices, offers a growing number of advantages for companies adopting this technology especially at this critical time. "The release of TOPO's market guide is a significant milestone that formalizes what we and our customers have worked hard to create over the years – and reinforces the problem solved by Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing is real," said Evan Liang, co-founder and CEO of LeanData. "We believe 2020 marks the tipping point for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing as more companies adopt these applications as core functionality in their sales and marketing tech stacks. We count ourselves fortunate to work with hundreds of these high-growth innovators and market leaders, and look forward to the next step in our journey together." Available now, TOPO's Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing Market Guide presents an overview of the category, market drivers and vendor landscape. To read the full report, click here. LeanData will host a webinar ("Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing: Powering Today's Revenue Engines") featuring TOPO Senior Marketing Analyst Eric Wittlake on August 26 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. To register, please click here. TOPO is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping sales and marketing organizations grow revenue faster. For more information, see www.topohq.com. About LeanData Standing at the center of Salesforce CRM, LeanData's go-to-market operations solutions support the highest-performing sales and marketing organizations, enabling them to close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. To learn more about LeanData's portfolio of solutions for Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing, Engagement and Marketing Attribution, visit leandata.com. Media Contact:

