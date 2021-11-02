TMCnet News
|
New Training Course Explores Open Source CI/CD Tool Jenkins X
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFS268 - CI/CD with Jenkins X.
LFS268, developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation, is designed for site reliability engineers, software developers and architects, DevOps engineers and others who need to not only master continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD), but also gain a deeper understanding of the cloud-native ecosystem.
Jenkins X is an open source CI/CD tool built on the Kubernetes platform. It takes an opinionated approach to creating CI/CD workflows. The focus is on enhancing developer productivity by automating most of the pipeline tasks.
This course will introduce the fundamentals of Jenkins X. Students wil learn how to use this tool to create an automated software delivery pipeline that includes building, testing in various environments and then promoting your application to production.
By the end of the course, students will be able to:
As more and more companies adopt cloud-based operating models including multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud and public cloud, the adoption of cloud native applications also increases. This means more and more DevOps professionals with cloud native CI/CD skills are required to deliver such applications. Jenkins X is one of the most promising cloud native tools. It has its roots in Jenkins - a wildly popular CI server and a vibrant open source community, and is built on Kubernetes, Draft, Helm and Tekton.
The course was developed by Himanshu Gautam, an author, trainer, speaker, and problem solver with 20+ years of experience in software engineering. He is an avid reader and a DevOps evangelist focused on creating elegant cloud-native architectures. Himanshu is also the founder of Aplima Inc., a CI/CD solution provider.
The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Interested individuals may enroll here.
About the Linux Foundation
About the CD Foundation
The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-training-course-explores-open-source-cicd-tool-jenkins-x-301109892.html
SOURCE The Linux Foundation
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 11:00am
Smart City
Date: 2/09/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm