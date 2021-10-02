TMCnet News
|
New Recorded Future and Microsoft Azure Partnership Brings Security Intelligence to Cloud Environments
BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, today announced that it has partnered with Microsoft Azure to support security operations and incident response teams in protecting their cloud environments. The integration will allow joint clients to leverage Recorded Future data in Microsoft services such as Azure Sentinel and Defender ATP to accelerate threat investigation and response, simplifying security workflows and maximizing their existing security investments.
"This partnership with Recorded Future will ensure that our customers have actionable intelligence to secure their cloud environments as they scale and threats evolve." – Jason Wescott, Principal PM Manager, Azure Sentinel
Recorded Future's Security Intelligence Platform combines sophisticated machine and human analysis to fuse open source, dark web, and technical sources with original research. This approach automatically suggests outcomes that can be consumed by analysts easily and integrated with security systems. Integrated with Microsoft Azure, security teams will experience improved threat response efficiency, higher-confidence threat prioritization, and increased detection of previously undetected threats for decreased business disruption.
The Recorded Future integration with Microsoft Azure enables the following:
To learn more about how Recorded Future and Microsoft are partnering, please visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/integrations/Website - http://www.recordedfuture.comazure/
Know Everything: Accelerating Security With Intelligence
The Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs, including: SecOps and Response, Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection, Vulnerability Management, Third-Party Risk, and Geopolitical Risk.
Clients and analysts have recently shared the following outcomes using Recorded Future:
Request a demo of Recorded Future at: https://www.recordedfuture.com/demo/
About Microsoft
About Recorded Future
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-recorded-future-and-microsoft-azure-partnership-brings-security-intelligence-to-cloud-environments-301109868.html
SOURCE Recorded Future
01/30/2013
06/03/2013
Smart City with a Social Conscience
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Lunch Break
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 12:00pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 9:00am