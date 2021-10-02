[August 11, 2020] New Recorded Future and Microsoft Azure Partnership Brings Security Intelligence to Cloud Environments

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest global security intelligence provider, today announced that it has partnered with Microsoft Azure to support security operations and incident response teams in protecting their cloud environments. The integration will allow joint clients to leverage Recorded Future data in Microsoft services such as Azure Sentinel and Defender ATP to accelerate threat investigation and response, simplifying security workflows and maximizing their existing security investments. "This partnership with Recorded Future will ensure that our customers have actionable intelligence to secure their cloud environments as they scale and threats evolve." – Jason Wescott, Principal PM Manager, Azure Sentinel Recorded Future's Security Intelligence Platform combines sophisticated machine and human analysis to fuse open source, dark web, and technical sources with original research. This approach automatically suggests outcomes that can be consumed by analysts easily and integrated with security systems. Integrated with Microsoft Azure, security teams will experience improved threat response efficiency, higher-confidence threat prioritization, and increased detection of previously undetected threats for decreased business disruption. The Recorded Future integration with Microsoft Azure enables the following: Threat Prevention - Block threats before they impact organizations with high-confidence intelligence in Microsoft Defender ATP. Threat Detection - Proactively identify previously undetected threats in Azure Sentinel to reduce risk. Alert Triage - Confidently prioritize and more efficiently resolve Azure Sentinel alerts.



Stuart Solomon , Chief Operating Officer, Recorded Future To learn more about how Recorded Future and Microsoft are partnering, please visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/integrations/Website - http://www.recordedfuture.comazure/

Know Everything: Accelerating Security With Intelligence The Recorded Future Security Intelligence Platform enables collaboration across security functions while providing a single authoritative source for all intelligence needs, including: SecOps and Response, Threat Intelligence, Brand Protection, Vulnerability Management, Third-Party Risk, and Geopolitical Risk. Clients and analysts have recently shared the following outcomes using Recorded Future: Reduced time spent on due diligence and reference checking by 50%

Improved threat intelligence workflow efficiency by 50%

Improved overall visibility of threats targeting the organization by 25% Request a demo of Recorded Future at: https://www.recordedfuture.com/demo/ About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third-party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-recorded-future-and-microsoft-azure-partnership-brings-security-intelligence-to-cloud-environments-301109868.html SOURCE Recorded Future

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]