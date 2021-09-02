[August 03, 2020] New Contactless Software From PatientStudio Helps Physicians Screen for Coronavirus

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The row of cars lining up outside Your Family Walk-in Clinic could be seen for blocks. Known in the Lutz, Florida community for urgent and primary care, Your Family Walk-in Clinic is one of the thousands of small healthcare providers helping fight COVID-19 through local testing. The clinic was prepared to begin testing and took the CDC recommended precautions to thoroughly disinfect all patient surfaces and waiting areas throughout the day. However, they didn't anticipate such a large volume of patients attempting to get tested for Coronavirus. To promote social distancing and minimize contact, Dan instructed patients to remain in their cars while completing intake forms and waiting to be seen. It didn't take Dan long to realize the outdated process of using paper and clipboard to collect patient information was slowing down their efforts and creating unnecessary COVID contact risk. Dan began a search for a better way of collecting patient information that would increase efficiency and minimize contact. He soon found PatientStudio, a software tool that allows patients to submit and/or upload information to their physician from their smartphone or personal device. Because PatientStudio is completely electronic, primary and urgent care physicians can register and screen patients for COVID-19 without exposure to staff or other patients. While this is particularly useful during a pandemic, all types of specialty healthcare providers can use PatientStudio for the following features. Online Scheduling

"Patient Studio has helped us speed up our intake time and reduce cost," said Dan Cooley, Practice Manager. "With today's Covid concerns our patients love being able to fill their paperwork online from home or their car before their appointment. Our staff doesn't struggle reading the handwritten forms from patients and can simply click and drag all the needed information into our EMR."

PatientStudio recently announced a new all-in-one patient management suite. This will provide clinics powerful patient intake software and modern patient management tools to increase their efficiency and treat more patients. Derek Sanborn, CEO of PatientStudio, says, "Unlike large hospital systems, small medical offices don't have large budgets to spend on custom and complex technology, yet they still need to compete with the growing demand of today's patient. We set out to equip small medical offices with the same powerful tools but make them affordable, easy to use, and intuitive." If you have any questions about PatientStudio learn more at PatientStudio.com or schedule a free demo here. Press Contact: Zak@patientstudio.com Related Images patientstudio-online-patient.jpg

Media Kit

