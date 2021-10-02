New Relic Delivers Reimagined Observability Platform With Unified User Experience, and Simple, Predictable Pricing to Help Companies Create More Perfect Software

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, today delivered strategic updates to New Relic One. In a video to customers, New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne introduced a reimagined New Relic One, including a clear intuitive user experience, powerful new capabilities, and simple, predictable packaging and pricing, including a new perpetual free tier to make it easy for engineers to try, use, and do business with New Relic.

New Relic One is a powerful offering designed to give every engineer a single platform to easily experience the benefits of full observability, including improved uptime and availability, greater scale and efficiency, and faster time to market.

"From the beginning, New Relic has been focused on delivering a simple, yet powerful way to help every company and every engineer deliver more perfect software," said New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne. "Every engineer deserves the benefits of observability. That's why we're taking a bold step in dramatically simplifying and reducing the total cost of instrumenting everything across their environment. Welcome to the new New Relic - your single source of truth for the performance of your digital business."

New Relic unveiled a reimagined New Relic One, including all of the powerful, innovative product experiences users have come to know and love, now delivered in a fully integrated and dramatically simplified platform. The revamped New Relic One is designed as a single source of truth for all of a customers' telemetry data, and at a price point that can remove the barriers of adopting observability across a customers' full environment. As a result, customers no longer have to sample which applications they monitor. In addition, they can reduce the cost and complexity of maintaining disparate monitoring tools, which limit their true understanding of what's happening in their software environment. This eliminates the toil of forcing engineers to scramble and switch between tools to investigate issues.

Updated New Relic One

New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. It includes everything organizations need to achieve observability:

Telemetry Data Platform to collect, visualize, and alert on all types of application and infrastructure data at petabyte scale. It is designed to be the single source of truth for all operational data.

to collect, visualize, and alert on all types of application and infrastructure data at petabyte scale. It is designed to be the single source of truth for all operational data. Full-Stack Observability to easily analyze and troubleshoot the entire software stack across APM (News - Alert) , infrastructure, logs, and digital customer experience in one connected experience.

to easily analyze and troubleshoot the entire software stack across APM (News - Alert) , infrastructure, logs, and digital customer experience in one connected experience. Applied Intelligence to detect, understand, and resolve incidents faster.

Introducing a New Perpetual Free Tier

The company introduced a perpetual free offering for New Relic One. Now, every engineer can have instant access to New Relic's powerful complete observability platform at no cost, forever. The new perpetual free offering includes access to New Relic One with no hidden costs or credit card required, including:

- Telemetry Data Platform: 100 GB of data every month free.

- Full-Stack Observability: one free full access user license.

- Applied Intelligence's Proactive Detection: first 100 million app transactions per month free.

- Applied Intelligence's Incident Intelligence: first 1,000 incident events per month free.

Once an engineer's usage increases beyond these levels, New Relic One makes it easy for customers to upgrade to meet their growing needs.

Customers Praise New Relic One

"As e've scaled our team to meet the growing needs of the Ancestry business, we've implemented many observability tools, some developed in-house, some open source. Rather than continuing to develop specialized tools, we wanted to standardize on one solution without having to worry about how much data we were logging and the associated costs. New Relic One gives us an integrated, cost-effective platform to centralize our approach to observability. Standardizing on the platform has allowed our engineers to stay better informed on what is happening on other teams, breaking down silos and resolving issues faster for higher uptime." - Nat Natarajan, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Ancestry







"Standardizing on New Relic means any engineer can jump in and start troubleshooting any incident and see a clear picture all the way through to the data layer. The full end-to-end visibility that New Relic provides is key to reducing the time it takes to detect and resolve incidents: it enables us to ensure our platform is always available to students in need." - Steve Evans, Vice President of Engineering Services, Chegg

"At Cox (News - Alert) Automotive, we want to instrument everything in order to understand every aspect of our architecture. New Relic's disruptive pricing model will allow our teams to experiment with new approaches to do that without breaking the budget. New Relic truly believes in innovation and has been critical in our modernization journey." - Chris Dillon, Vice President, Architecture & Cloud Enablement, Cox Automotive

"Our team has a big monitor displaying New Relic One to showcase everything that's happening on the Morningstar.com site. If there's a blip in performance, we can tell within seconds. We've instilled robust monitoring practices that our teams trust so that we can move forward through a problem rather than backward. With New Relic, we can tell immediately when the ground starts to shift and act quickly." - Zach Erdmann, Senior Software Engineer, Morningstar

For additional insights from customers on New Relic One, please visit: Customers Praise New Relic One.

Industry Analysts Comment on New Relic One

"New Relic is changing the economics of observability by empowering companies to leverage all available telemetry at dramatically lower cost than before. For companies that leverage modern IT infrastructure, correlating all available performance data with the performance of their business has become mission critical. New Relic is removing the barriers to deploying essential observability across a company's entire production environment." - Jason Bloomberg (News - Alert) , president of industry analyst firm Intellyx

"Every IT organization is going through an analytics transformation to drive faster decision making, increase business influence, and contain costs. Development, DevOps, SRE, and I&O teams are making notable investments in telemetry; increasing their ability to provide more business value and directly attach their value to business KPIs. In addition, the dynamic business environment and rising complexity due to multi-cloud adoption almost necessitates the use of telemetry and analytics to scale development and operational capabilities." - Stephen Elliot, Program VP Cloud Operations, IDC (News - Alert)

Pricing and Availability

The New Relic One platform, composed of the Telemetry Data Platform, Full-Stack Observability and Applied Intelligence, is available today. Once customers move beyond the free tier, the new platform pricing includes:

The Telemetry Data Platform priced at $0.25 per GB of ingest.

Full-Stack Observability priced per seat license.

Applied Intelligence priced per transaction or event.

Learn more about pricing.

Additional Information

About New Relic

The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

