[July 28, 2020] New Lisbon Telephone Company Delivers Ultra-Fast Broadband Services with Network Solution from Fujitsu and Power & Tel

Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. and Power & Tel today announced that the New Lisbon Telephone Company has successfully deployed the Fujitsu (News - Alert) 1FINITY™ Switch platform and Virtuora® Network Control Solution to deliver ultra-fast internet connectivity throughout East Central Indiana. New Lisbon Telephone Company, and its subsidiary New Lisbon Broadband and Communications, provide high-speed fiber, DSL and wireless internet, as well as digital video and telephone services to residential and commercial subscribers in more than a dozen Indiana communities. Driven by exponential internet bandwidth growth, the provider chose to upgrade their legacy fiber network to 100G speeds, meeting capacity needs now and well into the future. The 1FINITY S100 Switch and Virtuora Network Control Solution are ideally suited t meet New Lisbon's needs, offering the ability to quickly add more high-speed bandwidth without significant capital expenditures. Moreover, the efficient deployment configuration of just one rack unit (RU) means minimal space and power requirements for New Lisbon, as well as an easy evolution path to future capacity as needed.



"This significant investment in our hybrid fiber and fixed wireless network allows us to achieve our commitment to deliver ultra-fast connections to our subscribers," said John Greene, CEO, New Lisbon Telephone Company. "The combination of high performance, simplified network operations, affordability and small footprint made the Fujitsu 1FINITY and Virtuora solution an extremely appealing choice for our network upgrade." "We firmly believe our customers deserve a partner that they can rely on for the right material at the right place at the right time - every time. Our goal is to connect our customers with the best possible products and solutions that are cost-effective and enhance their business," said Jennifer Sims, chief executive officer at Power & Tel (News - Alert) . "We are thrilled that we could help New Lisbon in the deployment of the 1FINITY solution."

"As demands for greater speed and connectivity continue to escalate, New Lisbon required a cost-efficient infrastructure solution to remain competitive," said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing, Fujitsu Network Communications (News - Alert) , Inc. "With the modular approach and minimal footprint of the Fujitsu 1FINITY platform, New Lisbon can benefit from increased capacity and pay-as-you-grow scalability, allowing them to offer enhanced services with operational flexibility that speeds time to revenue." New Lisbon Telephone Company (NLTC) was founded in 1901 to provide telephone service to rural Henry County Indiana. Today NLTC and its subsidiary, New Lisbon Broadband and Communications (NLBC), provide voice, Internet, managed Ethernet, and digital video services to thousands of customers across six counties in East Central Indiana, utilizing a state of the art fiber optics and fixed wireless network. NLTC and NLBC provide high tech Broadband services with exceptional local customer service. For more information, please go to www.nlbc.com About Fujitsu Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com. About Fujitsu Network Communications Inc. Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for network operators, service providers and content providers worldwide. We combine best-in-class hardware, software and services with multivendor expertise to enable cost savings, faster services delivery and improved network performance. Working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners, we design, build, operate and maintain better networks for the connected world. For more information, please see http://us.fujitsu.com/telecom or connect with us on LinkedIn (News - Alert) at www.linkedin.com/company/Fujitsu-network-communications. Fujitsu (and design)®, 1FINITY™, Virtuora® and "shaping tomorrow with you" are trademarks of Fujitsu Limited in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005226/en/

