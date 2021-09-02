TMCnet News
New Area 1 Security Study Shows that U.S. State & Local Election Administrators Remain Vulnerable to Phishing
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Area 1 Security published the results of "Phishing Election Administrators," a comprehensive study analyzing more than 10,000 U.S. state and local election administrators' email phishing vulnerabilities. With fewer than 100 days left until Election Day, the report reveals that states are still in widely varying stages of cybersecurity readiness.
Key findings include:
Ninety-five percent of cybersecurity damages worldwide begin with phishing, and phishing campaigns come in all shapes and sizes. The majority of phishing campaigns begin with an innocuous and authentic email that individuals are unable to recognize as malicious. Consequently, the quality of email protection used by organizations and individuals has an inordinate bearing on their overall cybersecurity posture.
"Our elections are vital. They need to be resilient against whatever crisis the moment throws at us — and that requires resources and planning," said Oren J. Falkowitz, co-founder of Area 1 Security. "Howeve, most state and local election administrators are not very close to ensuring a safe election. This challenge is going to be exacerbated the longer it takes for them to get the resources and expertise needed to make changes."
Area 1's email security recommendations for state and local election administrators include:
To learn more, visit www.area1security.com/2020elections.
