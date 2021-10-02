TMCnet News
New Cisco Report Reveals Key Insights on How the Pandemic Has Changed the Future of Work
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
News Summary:
New Cisco-commissioned research issued today reveals forward-looking lessons for IT and business leaders as they navigate their return to office strategies. The findings are covered in a report, "A New Perspective on the Modern Workplace".
The research upon which the report is based was designed and executed by IT industry analyst firm Freeform Dynamics. Input was gathered via three separate, but linked, studies spanning the pre-pandemic to mid-pandemic period (late 2019 to May/June 2020).
While much has been written about the immediate pandemic-related challenges, it's important to apply the lessons learned as many begin rolling out return to work strategies. With this in mind, the report covers six specific lessons that have emerged from the data gathered from COVID-19 experiences. The lessons highlight particular changes in mindset, attitude, direction, and behavior that will be particularly important.
Key Findings:
- 74% said their business will in some ways emerge stronger from the crisis.
- Respondents say flexibility is here to stay, and it will benefit organizations as well as employees. Almost half (49%) of respondents indicated that flexible working hours are here to stay. And when it comes to hiring, 50% of our survey respondents said increased remote work would lead to a more inclusive and extended talen pool. Businesses are realizing that work can happen anywhere, productivity isn't lost, and an expanded talent pool will enable stronger and more capable work teams.
- The vast majority of managers said they have increased their emphasis on employee wellbeing and work-life balance.
Study participants said they viewed the pandemic as a catalyst for major change. This newfound focus and priority on health and wellbeing is a silver-lining during what is otherwise a sobering period of time. The obvious question remains as to whether this mindset shift can withstand the test of time, but participants were optimistic that workplace culture is transforming in the right direction.
Participants said:
- Empathy is so important, and you definitely see this more now.
"From a business agility and resiliency perspective, it's important that we learn and adapt quickly from this experience," said Aruna Ravichandran, VP of Marketing, Cisco's Collaboration Group. "You never know when you'll need to pivot, and we've seen that technology like Webex is playing a key role."
