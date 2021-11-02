[July 15, 2020] New Kubernetes Security Specialist Certification to Help Professionals Demonstrate Expertise in Securing Container-Based Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) , which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced a new certification, the Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist (CKS) is in development. The certification is expected to be generally available before the KubeCon North America event this November. CKS will consist of a performance-based certification exam testing competence across a broad range of best practices for securing container-based applications and Kubernetes platforms during build, deployment and runtime. Candidates for CKS must hold a current Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) certification to demonstrate they possess sufficient Kubernetes expertise before sitting for the CKS. The new certificaion is being developed to enable cloud native professionals to demonstrate their security skills to current and potential employers. The certification exam will test domains and competencies including:



Cluster Setup

Cluster Hardening

System Hardening

Minimize Microservice Vulnerabilities

Supply Chain Security

Monitoring, Logging and Runtime Security "Not only has cloud conquered the world, but adoption of containers and other cloud-native technologies is also accelerating," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "As this trend continues, organizations' concerns over the security of their application containers are growing. Individuals with experience securing containers are already in high demand, and as that demand increases, it is necessary to have a way to verifiably confirm candidates for these job roles have the skills to succeed. The Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist exam will help grow the pool of qualified talent, while also providing employers with confidence that their teams are able to handle the challenges of securing these technologies." "As the use of Kubernetes in production soars, it is critical that those who are managing it understand how to do so securely," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "The Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist exam will be a valuable add on to the CKA certification for those who want to broaden their working Kubernetes knowledge to include ever-important security best practices."

The CKS exam will be available for enrollment in November. More information about the exam and topics to be covered in it is available here . Those who intend to pursue the CKS but do not already hold a CKA certification may learn more about that exam here . About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org . The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-kubernetes-security-specialist-certification-to-help-professionals-demonstrate-expertise-in-securing-container-based-applications-301094121.html SOURCE The Linux Foundation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]