TMCnet News
|
New Survey: 2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry
WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today released its annual 2020 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry, which shows Americans of all ages are increasingly playing video games to stay connected, have fun, increase cognitive activity and support learning.
Key findings from the survey include:
To view the full report, click here.
ESA President & CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis referenced the association's new report in his keynote speech delivered at the Games for Change Festival taking place July 14-16, 2020. You can view his speech here.
About the ESA
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-2020-essential-facts-about-the-video-game-industry-301093972.html
SOURCE Entertainment Software Association
11/02/2009
Transportation
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
How to Strategically Leverage New Connectivity Options
Date: 2/09/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm
Occupant Wellness in the Indoor Environment
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm