[July 15, 2020] New Ergotron Telehealth Offerings Keep Providers and Patients Comfortable, Connected

Ergotron is meeting the evolving telehealth needs of healthcare providers with two new solutions: the StyleView® Telepresence Combo Wall System and the Electric Desk for Telemetry. The products expand the Ergotron telehealth solution portfolio, which includes a spectrum of products from light-duty tablet carts to feature-rich mobile telemedicine carts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005515/en/



The new StyleView Telepresence ( News Alert ) Combo Wall System consolidates telepresence equipment and medical record access. (Photo: Business Wire)

"COVID-19 has created a rapid expansion of telehealth adoption that will likely continue into the foreseeable future," said Mark Brandenhoff, general manager, healthcare at Ergotron. "We've offered telemedicine solutions for years. Now, we're excited offer a wider range of products to better serve the needs of providers now and in the months and years to come." The StyleView Telepresence Combo Wall System improves provider workflows by consolidating telepresence equipment and medical record access into one flexible, wall-mounted system. The ergonomic solution features 20 inches of height adjustment. This allows providers to work comfortably, whether they're sitting or standing, as they consult with patients and communicate virtually with other caregivers or specialists. Providers can easily attach their preferred telepresence equipment* to the unit. A worksurface and pull-out keyboard tray, plus an area for a CPU and barcode scanner, are also included. To reclaim space, the product folds away when not in use. The Electric Desk for Telemetry allows providers in tele-ICU or telemetry units to mount up to six screens to monitor multiple patients or telemetry data. The workstation can be moved up and down with the press of a button to provide a comfortable, ergonomic fit for each user as they stand or sit. Monitor arms can be easily adjusted in virtually any direction to provide the perfect viewing angle for each screen, and a rear cable management tray conceals cords and cables. "We want healthcare providers to be equipped with the right tools so they can seamlessly provide the best telehealth care for their patients, and do so in a way that's flexible and comfortable," Brandenhoff said. The new StyleView Telepresence Combo Wall System and the Electric Desk for Telemetry are now available from resellers in North America. For more information about Ergotron's telehealth solutions, visit Ergotron.com or call 888-743-1119. *Camera, monitor and other equipment sold separately. Ergotron does not manufacture, sell or endorse any telepresence camera. About Ergotron Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others. Using human-centered design principles and the technology of movement, Ergotron builds solutions that help people thrive in healthcare, education, contract furniture and general office environments. Its custom solutions group develops innovative products for leading global companies in a variety of industries. Over nearly four decades, the company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit®, CareFit™, LearnFit® and JUV™. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a global sales and marketing presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. All products are designed in the United States and produced in Ergotron's facilities in St. Paul and China. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005515/en/

