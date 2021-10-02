[July 14, 2020] New SwaggerHub DevOps Features Streamline API Workflow in CI/CD Pipelines

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, released new DevOps features in SwaggerHub, the industry-leading API design and documentation platform. SwaggerHub now includes new integration enhancements for Git and other source control management (SCM) tools to streamline the API workflow and ensure faster, high quality API delivery. Thousands of teams use SwaggerHub to bring high quality applications to market faster, including more than 100,000 API practitioners in more than 40,000 organizations and 200,000 API projects. "Automation has become increasingly important to companies as they strive to bring new applications to market faster while ensuring high quality," said Christian Wright, President and Chief Product Officer of SmartBear. "SmartBear set the standard for API development with SwaggerHub and the OpenAPI Specification, and this new release enables organizations to use this technology to reduce the friction in the API workflow as well as helps drive automation and efficiency across the software development lifecycle." A new open source command line interface (CLI) tool in SwaggerHub also enables organizations to leverage their OpenAPI definitions to automate CI/CD build pipelines. Added enhancements to SwaggerHub's Git integration include enabling synchronization of API definitions with an existing SCM repository, as well as preserving integrations associated with new API versions. These additions also allow developers to automate the creation of Git branches for new API versions, enabling custom commit messages for new API changes and pull API changes from Git back into SwaggerHub. With the new CLI tool, teams can now build automation and workflows around SwaggerHub. Teams can use it with their CI/CD pipeline to create new APIs, creae and update API versions, and mark API versions as Published or Default.



To learn more about the new SwaggerHub CLI tool or download a copy, go to: https://github.com/SmartBear/swaggerhub-cli. For more information on the new enhancements to SwaggerHub's Git integration, check out: https://app.swaggerhub.com/help/integrations/index. These new release features will be available this month for SwaggerHub SaaS (News - Alert) and on-premises customers. For more information on SwaggerHub, visit: https://swagger.io/tools/swaggerhub/.

About SmartBear At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So, our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with all the tools you use - and will use. Whether it's Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, TestComplete, or more, our tools are easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We're used by 7 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at over 22,000 organizations - including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, MasterCard (News - Alert) , and Microsoft. Wherever you're going, we'll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook. All trademarks recognized. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005162/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]